Throwback Photos Of Dolly Parton That Perfectly Capture Every Era Of Her Country Music Career
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Early on, Dolly Parton set her sights on becoming a trailblazer in country music. "I want to be a star," Dolly said in a 1977 interview with the late veteran broadcaster Barbara Walters (via ABC News). Dolly's dream came to pass. Over the course of her career, the celebrated singer released numerous solo studio albums and cemented her place in the history books with hits such as "Jolene" and "9 to 5." Dolly's career was marked by a go-to blonde hairstyle that evolved over time, numerous duets, and an electrifying stage presence.
The singing legend racked up numerous awards and accolades, including 10 Grammys, and held 11 Guinness World Records at the time of her death. Dolly also used her platform for good, supporting numerous charitable initiatives and social causes. The singer's death at age 80 was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in an Instagram video.
Dolly is survived by her brother, Robert Lee Parton Jr. Through the many eras of her life —from fronting a variety show to standing up for women to becoming a force in fashion and authoring books — Dolly almost always flashed a bright smile. Buckle up and let's take a trip down memory lane.
Dolly Parton rocked short hair in an early portrait
Long before she became known for her curly, voluminous hair, Dolly Parton once wore her hair short and wavy, as seen in the early throwback photo above. The would-be songstress kept things understated in a striped collared shirt, a far cry from her sophisticated, adult fashion sense. Parton began showing interest in the music industry early on, writing her first song, titled "Little Tiny Tassel Top," when she was just 5 years old. By age 8, she had already started learning to play the guitar.
Her love for voluminous hair slowly began to show itself
Dolly Parton's preference for full, luscious hair gradually revealed itself. In another early portrait (pictured), the budding hitmaker wore her hair straightened, with the roots lifted at one side before cascading down the other and covering part of her face. Parton had a career breakthrough when she signed with Monument Records and Combine Music in 1965 alongside her uncle, Bill Owens. The pair co-wrote the song "Put It Off Until Tomorrow" for Bill Phillips, which became a hit in 1966.
A joyful Dolly Parton performed alongside Porter Wagoner
Dolly Parton's single, "Dumb Blonde," was released in 1966. The song paved the way for Parton to meet Porter Wagoner, with whom she would collaborate. According to Parton, Wagoner learned about her by watching her performances on local shows. She had been sending him songs early on, but he eventually reached out when Parton began to create a buzz as the new "it girl." Parton eventually became a regular on "The Porter Wagoner Show." As shown in the throwback photo above, a cheerful Parton sang beside Wagoner while he played the guitar.
She looked radiant in a green dress as she performed on The Cas Walker Show
In March 1967, a young Dolly Parton took to "The Cas Walker Show" to perform a couple of songs, including the classic hymn "How Great Thou Art." The singer wore a striking, sleeveless green dress that complemented her full makeup and voluminous hairstyle. Parton also performed the songs "Something Fishy" and "Dumb Blonde," both from her debut studio album, "Hello, I'm Dolly!" The 12-song compilation, which was released later that year, also featured songs such as "Fuel to the Flame" and "The Company You Keep."
Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner's throwback photo gave off the impression of a formidable duo
If the picture above could talk, it would declare Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner as a formidable pair. With the duo gazing into the distance, wearing wavy hair and looking stylish in collared outfits, one could easily mistake the throwback photo for an album cover. It could be because Parton and Wagoner recorded numerous songs together. Some of the pair's well-known hits include "The Last Thing on My Mind," "Please Don't Stop Loving Me," and the 1972 song "The Right Combination."
She owned the frame in another old photo
Dolly Parton's demeanor in this throwback shot spoke highly of her confidence. Parton wore a wide-legged ensemble with glowing detail, paired with patterned heels, which gave her a sophisticated touch. Her pose — with one leg on the ground and the other resting on the bench she was sitting on — looked every bit as powerful as her career moves in 1974. In February of that year, Parton released her 13th solo studio album, "Jolene." The compilation featured the certified platinum tracks "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You."
She was all smiles in a vintage photo taken at an event
Dolly Parton was pictured looking stunning at an event in the vintage photo above. Parton effortlessly pulled off a glamorous black outfit, which she accessorized with a shimmering wrap. She had every reason to flash a toothy smile, because she had added a variety show, "Dolly," to her long list of accomplishments in the '70s. The show premiered in October 1976 and ended the following year. Parton eventually hosted a similarly titled variety show, which also lasted a single season and ended in May 1988.
She performed on The Phil Donahue Show in April 1977
In the picture above, taken on April 30, 1977, Dolly Parton proudly held her guitar as she looked on while television legend Phil Donahue displayed her project, "New Harvest...First Gatherings." The album, released in February 1977, featured songs such as "How Does it Feel" and "Light of a Clear Blue Morning." It marked the first time Parton co-produced a project with her longtime manager, Sandy Gallin. The pair started a production company together, working on movies like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."
Dolly Parton shared a toast with Lily Tomlin on the set of 9 to 5
The movie "9 to 5" was yet another monumental career pivot for Dolly Parton. She was tasked with writing the titular song in addition to acting, and, in true Parton fashion, she did not disappoint. Parton famously used her nails to find the rhythm of the song. The mood on set was clearly joyful, as seen in a 1979 photo of Parton and Lily Tomlin toasting on the final day of shooting (pictured). The song eventually won Parton two Grammy Awards and an Academy Award.
She looked absolutely breathtaking while filming in London
Dolly Parton visited London for work back in March 1983. In the beautiful photo taken above, the singer displayed an enchanting toothy smile that complemented her retro look, featuring a ruffled neckline, beaded earrings, full makeup, and voluminous hair. Parton was on the set of her HBO special "Dolly in London," a documentary that showcased a series of live performances of her songs, including "Jolene," "Two Door Down," and "Coat of Many Colors." The Stan Harris-directed film eventually earned Parton a nomination at the CableACE Awards.
She beamed as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Dolly Parton was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in June 1984. The country icon looked delighted as she knelt next to her star in a group photo. Parton earned the accolade alongside Sylvester Stallone, with whom she starred in the film "Rhinestone." Her role in the June 1984 film was an extension of her real-life persona, as she portrayed country singer Jake Farris. Unfortunately, Parton's performance landed her one too many Razzie Award nominations, including a nomination for worst musical score.
Dolly Parton and longtime collaborator Kenny Rogers graced a New York stage
Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers often sparked rumors of an affair, but the real story behind their relationship lay in a shared passion for their craft. The duo met on the set of Parton's variety show and eventually co-wrote the 1983 ballad "Islands in the Stream." Their chemistry often radiated through the cameras and was captured in the throwback photo above, where they gazed into each other's eyes as they sang in New York. Rogers admitted that they "did some massive flirting" (via AXS TV).
She happily posed with other stars at Ms Magazine's Women of the Year ceremony
Dolly Parton was honored alongside stars like Sharon Gless at Ms Magazine's Women of the Year ceremony in 1987. In the shot above, Parton flashed a smile as she posed with the group, looking chic in a turtleneck and matching earrings. Parton was a champion for women's rights. She was vocal about having more women in music, telling "The View' in 2019 (via ABC), "There's a lot of talented women out there, and we should all get a chance to do what we do."
The music legend looked lively in a group photo with fellow singers at the 1988 CMA Awards
Dolly Parton's country music career also included hosting duties. One such occasion was the 1988 CMA Awards, during which Parton kicked off the celebrations with a hand-clapping country anthem. As a first-time host, Parton obviously exchanged niceties with other celebrities backstage. Here's a shot of Parton posing with "Ring of Fire" song sensation Alan Jackson (left) and "Like the Rain" singer Clint Black at the event. Per usual, Parton looked upbeat, sporting her signature vivacious hairstyle and an infectious smile.
She appeared graceful in her gown as she received an honorary doctorate
Dolly Parton joins the long list of entertainers, including Taylor Swift, who have earned doctorate degrees. Parton received her's from Carson-Newman College in October 1990. She kept her blonde hair at the ceremony but looked more scholarly and poised in a black gown with a white hood. Not one to take herself too seriously, Parton christened herself "Dr. D.D." (via The Los Angeles Times). 29 years later, Parton received a second honorary degree from the University of Tennessee in recognition of her contributions to music.
Dolly Parton stunned in black at the Commitment to Life Gala
Dolly Parton looked every bit like a diva at the November 1992 "Commitment to Life" gala. She dazzled in a velvet dress, which she paired with sheer stockings and pointed-toe heels (pictured). Of course, the camera captured her wonderful smile, and she had every reason to be elated, as her song "I Will Always Love You" had topped the charts. The cover, released by singer Whitney Houston, remains one of Houston's most iconic works. "Whitney ... made it the most special song in the whole world," Parton once told CBS.
She stole the spotlight in colourful makeup at the BMI Pop Awards
Dolly Parton showed up to the May 1994 BMI Pop Awards looking stunning as ever in a revealing look featuring rhinestone accessories and shimmery earrings. The singer's makeup included feathered eyebrows, purple and pink eyeshadow, a visible touch of blush, and glossy red lipstick. Parton's career was just as colorful because "I Will Always Love You" won song of the year. The previous year, Parton had collaborated with fellow artists Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette to release an album dubbed "Honky Tonk Angels," which ultimately became certified gold.
She fiercely wore red while signing her books at a California bookstore
Dolly Parton was a well-rounded creative who penned several books. In 1994, Parton authored the children's book "Coat of Many Colors" and also published her memoir, "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business." That year, she was seen in a fiery red look during a book signing at a California bookstore. In the November 1994 shot, Parton's turtleneck outfit, featuring a skin-baring neckline and long sleeves (she always wore long sleeves), complemented her red nail polish. The year was busy, as Parton had also released a live album.
She was glowing in black at the March 1995 Outbreak premiere
It's no secret that Dolly Parton knew how to pull off a black look. This was the case when the "Yellow Roses" singer attended the March 1995 premiere of the movie "Outbreak." Parton's blonde hair and glowing complexion stood out beautifully against her fringed outfit. As for her career, 1995 marked the beginning of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The philanthropic venture has since become an iconic chapter in her story, quite literally, as it sends millions of books to children around the world every month.
She celebrated Dollywood's 10th anniversary in gorgeous red looks
Few honors for artists are quite as extraordinary as having a theme park named after them. For Dolly Parton, May 1986 marked the opening of Dollywood. The park beautifully captured Parton's essence, celebrating both her music and influence on fashion. Naturally, when Dollywood's 10th anniversary came around, the singer looked splendid in eye-catching red outfits. In the throwback picture above, Parton stunned in a patterned red-and-white number, featuring black hems and a deep neckline. Her large, matching earrings added a bit of sass to the ensemble.
Dolly Parton flaunted some leg during a performance at the Grand Ole Opry
Dolly Parton performed at the Grand Ole Opry numerous times. One such occasion was in 1997, when she looked elegant in a long, form-fitting dress adorned with checkered sequins. The look featured a long slit (pictured) that ran all the way to her thigh, showcasing her gorgeous legs. The performance came months after Parton had released her 34th studio album, "Treasures", which featured songs such as "Just When I Needed You the Most." The compilation did fairly well, peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard Country Album Chart.
She enjoyed some laughs backstage with the Judd family at the 2000 Academy of Country Music Awards
Dolly Parton's warm presence was beautifully captured in a photo of her laughing hysterically backstage with the Judds at the 2000 ACM Awards (above). Parton and Wynonna Judd appeared to share a warm embrace. Parton hosted the award ceremony solo, which featured several big winners, including "You're Still the One" song sensation Shania Twain. Parton herself reached some career highs of her own, having been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the previous year.
She was all smiles during a rehearsal with Brad Paisley at the 2001 Grammys
At the 2001 Grammy Awards, Dolly Parton was pictured beaming from ear to ear as she rehearsed alongside fellow country singer Brad Paisley. Parton stood poised at the microphone, while Paisley, with a guitar slung over his shoulder, gazed into the distance. That year, Parton won the Best Bluegrass Album award for her 1999 release, "The Grass is Blue." She and Paisley hadn't collaborated on a song yet, but Parton eventually recorded her vocals on Paisley's August 2005 track "When I Get Where I'm Going."
Dolly Parton put up a stellar performance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
Dolly Parton appeared on numerous talk shows throughout the years, and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" was no exception. One such occasion was in August 2002, when Parton was promoting her album "Halos & Horns." The July 2002 release featured tracks such as "Sugar Hill" and "Not For Me." Parton, who looked stunning in a fringed dress, passionately performed the song "I'm Gone." Of course, that wasn't the first time she had sung on the show, as she performed "Train Train" back in 1999.
She dazzled fans in a colorful look during the Hello, I'm Dolly Tour
Dolly Parton embarked on the "Hello! I'm Dolly" Tour in October 2004, featuring stops in numerous cities, including Atlanta and Dallas. The solo tour was her first in a decade, and in quintessential Parton style, her wardrobe was magnificent. In November 2004, Parton was pictured in a striking blue outfit during a stop in New Jersey. The stunning look was adorned with rhinestone detailing. Parton, who had just released her studio album, "Live and Well," earlier, completed the look with bright-colored nail polish and full makeup.
Dolly Parton graced the red carpet with a smile as a Kennedy Center honoree
Dolly Parton received several accolades during her career, including recognition as a Kennedy Center honoree. Of course, Parton walked the red carpet in style at the 2006 Kennedy Honors, looking both fierce and chic in a rhinestone-covered cream dress with a V-neckline (pictured). That same year, Parton's self-titled documentary, which featured interviews with the singer herself, was released. In a rare occurrence, footage of Carl Dean, with whom Parton had a marriage filled with ups and downs, was also aired.