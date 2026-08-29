Throwback Photos Of Dolly Parton That Perfectly Capture Every Era Of Her Country Music Career

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Early on, Dolly Parton set her sights on becoming a trailblazer in country music. "I want to be a star," Dolly said in a 1977 interview with the late veteran broadcaster Barbara Walters (via ABC News). Dolly's dream came to pass. Over the course of her career, the celebrated singer released numerous solo studio albums and cemented her place in the history books with hits such as "Jolene" and "9 to 5." Dolly's career was marked by a go-to blonde hairstyle that evolved over time, numerous duets, and an electrifying stage presence.

The singing legend racked up numerous awards and accolades, including 10 Grammys, and held 11 Guinness World Records at the time of her death. Dolly also used her platform for good, supporting numerous charitable initiatives and social causes. The singer's death at age 80 was announced by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in an Instagram video.

Dolly is survived by her brother, Robert Lee Parton Jr. Through the many eras of her life —from fronting a variety show to standing up for women to becoming a force in fashion and authoring books — Dolly almost always flashed a bright smile. Buckle up and let's take a trip down memory lane.