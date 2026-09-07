The Incredible Turnaround Of Heather Locklear

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Heather Locklear's love life has been front and center. Two of her most infamous relationships include her marriages to '80s-era rock stars Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe and Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi. Locklear and Lee were married for seven years before the "Spin City" star filed for divorce in 1993 due to the rocker's alleged infidelity. Shortly after, she married Sambora and eventually welcomed her only child, daughter Ava. But that union ended in divorce as well, with Locklear filing in 2006 after 11 years of marriage. Many wondered what happened to her second husband since, but after years of tension, the two were able to become amicable enough to spend family holidays together for their child's sake. But Locklear's first love has also found his way back into her life.

Despite the rocky end to their relationship, Locklear and Lee have remained friendly, with the "Melrose Place" actor even posting a cheeky "anniversary" post on what would have been the couple's thirtieth wedding anniversary in 2016. She also continues to be friendly with Lee's wife Brittany Furlan, who considers the actor a friend. "I think she's the most kind, down-to-earth person," Furlan told People. "We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She's just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around."