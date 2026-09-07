The Incredible Turnaround Of Heather Locklear
This article contains references to substance abuse and suicide.
Heather Locklear skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s on shows like "Dynasty" and "TJ Hooker," and from then on, her life continued to have its share of ups and downs. Throughout the years, she has endured troubles with love, the law, and more — so much so that it understandably left many wondering what happened to the star. But she has been able to turn her life around with the help of family, friends, and a newfound sense of peace. By surrounding herself with what brings her joy, she believes she is setting herself up for continued happiness. She also counts her faith as a constant in her life, saying that it is part of her routine, helping keep her life on an upward path after years of struggles. "I pray about my family every night, and my mom especially, and my daughter being happy, and especially my dog staying alive," she shared on an episode of her "What Do You Want?" podcast (via AOL). "But honestly, what I want is for God to direct me towards who I'm supposed to be with, because I can't always make good decisions."
She's had dramatic divorces from two rock stars
Throughout her time in the spotlight, Heather Locklear's love life has been front and center. Two of her most infamous relationships include her marriages to '80s-era rock stars Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe and Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi. Locklear and Lee were married for seven years before the "Spin City" star filed for divorce in 1993 due to the rocker's alleged infidelity. Shortly after, she married Sambora and eventually welcomed her only child, daughter Ava. But that union ended in divorce as well, with Locklear filing in 2006 after 11 years of marriage. Many wondered what happened to her second husband since, but after years of tension, the two were able to become amicable enough to spend family holidays together for their child's sake. But Locklear's first love has also found his way back into her life.
Despite the rocky end to their relationship, Locklear and Lee have remained friendly, with the "Melrose Place" actor even posting a cheeky "anniversary" post on what would have been the couple's thirtieth wedding anniversary in 2016. She also continues to be friendly with Lee's wife Brittany Furlan, who considers the actor a friend. "I think she's the most kind, down-to-earth person," Furlan told People. "We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She's just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around."
She's embraced a new era of life and love with Lorenzo Lamas
Even with the tumultuous nature of her love life over the years, it seems Heather Locklear has finally found true peace with partner Lorenzo Lamas. The actor — well known for his roles in "Grease" and "Falcon Crest" — and the "TJ Hooker" star had known each other for more than four decades after first meeting during a "Playgirl" photoshoot (yes, really) but didn't begin a relationship until years later. She even brought Lamas as her date to daughter Ava's wedding in 2026, where she and ex-husband Richie Sambora walked their child down the aisle.
When it comes to her relationship with the "Falcon Crest" hunk, Locklear credits their shared faith with bringing them together and strengthening their relationship, saying that she is the happiest she's ever been. "When I tell this person I love him, I'm really saying, 'I love you, God' because that's what happened. It's from God," she shared on the "Hollywood & Divine" podcast. Though both of them have seen their fair share of failed relationships — Lamas has been married six times previously — he also believes that this relationship is built to last. "I've been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I've ever met," Lamas gushed to People.
She's battled her inner demons and multiple arrests for decades
Heather Locklear faced serious personal struggles over the years, including being reportedly hospitalized for erratic behavior several times. Things came to a head in 2008 after a 911 call was made claiming that the actor was suicidal. Though her representatives denied this claim, the "Dynasty" alum checked into a rehab facility later that year to treat anxiety and depression. But a few months later, she was pulled over and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription drugs. Her case was eventually dismissed, and the actor completed three years of informal probation as a result.
Several years later, things began to worsen again for the star. In 2012, she was rushed to the hospital after a concerned call came in about her alleged prescription drug and alcohol use. She also had a string of arrests in 2018 for battery against both a police officer and a first responder. After the last arrest, she was rushed to the hospital for an overdose and was even placed in a psychiatric hold after an argument with then-boyfriend Chris Heisser. With things reaching their limit, friends pleaded with the star to seek help. "Everyone wants her to get better," an insider told People at the time. "She is unstable and she's had a lot of issues, drug use, and alcohol over the years. No one wants to see her go through something like this."
She places great value on her sobriety
Heather Locklear has reportedly been treated for her addictions 20 times over the years, but by 2020, the "Melrose Place" bombshell happily announced that she was one year sober. "I've learned that whenever I decide something with an open heart, I usually make the right decision," she shared in a celebratory Instagram post. "I've learned that I still have a lot to learn." Though reports continued to come out that she had fallen off the wagon and had even begun losing significant amounts of weight while taking Ozempic, friends were adamant that the star was continuing to maintain her sobriety. "Heather is most definitely not drinking, she hasn't for years," a close friend told Page Six regarding the reports. "She's very upset at that allegation ... She's 100% the Heather I know and love, I don't know who is trying to spread these rumors that she's unwell, but it's incredibly cruel."
Locklear has also spoken openly about sobriety and recovery when reflecting on others' struggles. Upon the loss of a friend of hers in 2018, she reflected on the importance of bettering oneself as a way of healing. "Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down," she shared on Instagram. "Recovery is the best revenge."
She suffered injuries in a car crash
In 2017, Heather Locklear was rushed to a local hospital after sustaining injuries from a car crash in Thousand Oaks, California. According to reports, she veered off the road and went into a five- to six-foot-deep ditch. Though her injuries were minor, she was taken to Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center afterward. Authorities said that there were no drugs or alcohol involved in the crash, but Locklear's daughter took to social media to ask for good energy for her mother. "Please keep my mama in your prayers!" she shared (via ET). "She got in a car accident and can use all the love and positivity she can get!" Despite reports that the actor had broken her collarbone, Locklear herself took to her own social media page to assure fans and loved ones that she was well. "I'm home and good. Thank you for your concern!" she shared on Instagram.
This wasn't the first time that the star has had vehicle-related incidents. In 2010, she was charged with a hit-and-run after slamming into a street sign and leaving the scene. Though she was eventually arrested and cited for a misdemeanor after investigators reviewed security-camera footage, she did not ultimately face charges.
She's channeled her energy into a new podcast and close friendships
As she's entered a new phase of her career, Heather Locklear has relied upon her friends, old and new, as part of her healthier chapter. "I don't really hang out with Hollywood people," she admitted on the "Hollywood & Divine" podcast. Who she does hang out with is best friend Jillian Barberie, a television personality and Locklear's co-host on the "What Do You Want?" podcast. Nurse and fellow friend Melanie Mancil is also a co-host on the show, where the trio discusses health, relationships, and reflections on their respective experiences in the industry. Barberie has even shared that Locklear was by her side as she navigated her cancer diagnosis and credits her friend with being her other half. "We always say we're the same person," Barberie told SurvivorNet. "We have the same sense of humor, and we cover in the same crazy business so we kind of get it and she doesn't take herself too seriously at all."
Locklear has also befriended the inspiration for one of her roles. After playing the title character in the Lifetime movie "Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story," the actor and the real-life Carlson have become the best of friends. "When I met her, I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be easy for you to play me,'" Carlson told People. "She has a really, really quick wit, that woman. She is a really funny gal ... She could do stand-up comedy, seriously."
She's letting her nostalgic side show
Some of Heather Locklear's most famous roles have made their way back to the forefront of her life. In recent years, she's revealed how she really feels about her "Melrose Place" character, the villainous vixen Amanda Woodward. "I watched the show because there was so much press on it," she shared with her former costars Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton, and Courtney Thorne-Smith on their "Still the Place" podcast. "And I was going, 'Oh my God, this show is gonna be great ... and I wish I could be on it, but I'm too old.' I was, like, 30. Or almost 30 or something like that," she shared. As for getting to play the villainous Amanda Woodward for six years and almost 200 episodes? "It was pretty fun, since I don't normally do that in real life," she admitted on the "Stars in the House" podcast, which reunited the cast virtually during the global pandemic.
Following in those nostalgic footsteps, Locklear has begun appearing at fan expos alongside her former co-stars. In 2024, she made her first public appearance in three years at '90s Con in Florida with her "Melrose Place" castmates. She was interviewed during both a solo panel and a group panel during the festivities, where she shared insights into her performances over the years. "It's more fun to play it not straight," she said of her more rebellious roles (via People).
If you or anyone you know needs help with substance abuse or suicidal thoughts, contact the relevant resources below:
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The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
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Call or text 988 or chat on 988lifeline.org.