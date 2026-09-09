Ella Langley's Stunning Transformation Over The Years

Ella Langley has transcended her status as country's music latest it-girl and transitioned into bonafide crossover star, with Rolling Stone designating her single "Choosin' Texas" as the song of the summer. Not only has the song become a fixture on radio airwaves and been a soundtrack on social media, it's also topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 18 weeks and is primed to tie for the longest run for a non-holiday song in history.

Though it may seem like the brunette beauty is an overnight success, Langley actually released her first song back in 2018. By 2022, she was heading on tour to open up for Randy Houser, and the year after that, her career skyrocketed to the next level as she performed at the Grand Ole Opry. Things have continued to go up from there, with the country superstar seemingly doing the near impossible — getting her twangy tune played on radio stations worldwide. Now that the Alabama-born crooner has made it big, we're taking a look at her massive style transformation over the years.