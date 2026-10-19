15 Outfits That Landed Brittany Mahomes On The Worst-Dressed List
The lovely Brittany Mahomes wears quite a few different hats: she's the co-owner of the women's soccer team, the Kansas City Current, a stunning Sports Illustrated model, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a doting mother to Sterling, Bronze, and Golden, and a close gal pal to the one and only Taylor Swift. She's also well known for her sideline style, as the beauty typically shows up in Chiefs colors as she cheers on her husband and his teammates. Unfortunately, eagle-eyed fashion watchers aren't usually fans of her looks.
While Mahomes sometimes departs from her usual red and gold and sports a fashionable getup — like the time she recently rocked an $8,000 set of Stella McCartney faux-snakeskin matching set on the sidelines when the Chiefs played the Raiders in October 2026 — oftentimes her ensembles are leaving us wanting a whole lot more. We're rounding up 15 times that the mom-turned-model opted for an ensemble that left her on the worst-dressed list.
Brittany Mahomes never shies away from red-on-red
The Kansas City Chiefs have made it to quite a few Super Bowls in the last decade, five, to be exact, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm. This gave his girlfriend-turned-wife Brittany Mahomes plenty of opportunities to showcase her sideline style. Unfortunately, it wasn't always fabulous. Take this 2023 Super Bowl appearance, for example: shiny satin midriff-baring crop top and wide-legged trousers in bold Chiefs red. The star rocked these wild bright red coordinates and was spotted cheering "He did it!" once her husband's team won the game (via People).
Brittany Mahomes aren't limited to football sidelines
The Mahomeses' fashion misses aren't just limited to the sidelines on the football field. Just check her out here alongside her then-boyfriend Patrick Mahomes, back when the world knew her as Brittany Matthews. The couple was sitting courtside during an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans in March 2020 when Matthews didn't miss a chance to rock an insanely bold color. That night, the former soccer player sported this unfortunate bright green look with a pair of black jeans.
Leather on leather was a fashion misstep for Brittany Mahomes in 2020
When it comes to leather and fashion, sometimes more isn't always best. Patrick Mahomes' future wife was on hand for an NBA event, the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, in February 2020. She rocked a whole lot of leather that night and got herself a fashion citation by mixing a shiny black leather jacket with leather leggings. Solidifying the fashion miss? The stark white leather boots she added to the mix seriously underwhelmed.
Brittany Mahomes picked a red minidress and heeled knee-high boots for Super Bowl 2020
Patrick Mahomes made it to the Super Bowl five times in the last decade. His very first time came in 2020, while he and Brittany were still dating and hadn't yet gotten engaged. Despite not yet having a ring on her finger, Brittany, then known as Brittany Matthews, rocked a very un-football-friendly outfit for the occasion: a long-sleeved red minidress. She added a chunky black Gucci belt at the waist and knee-high velvet Christian Louboutin heels, seen via an Instagram outfit post.
Red and leopard? Those are staples in Brittany Mahomes' wardrobe
Proving that she has always had a bold and sometimes questionable sense of style? This red carpet appearance from Brittany Mahomes back in 2019. The former soccer player arrived at the Maxim Big Game Experience alongside her then-boyfriend in an oversized leopard print coat over top of a pair of wide-legged red trousers with a pair of pointy-toe black pumps. If we had to pick one positive thing to say about this look? At least she matched the red carpet.
This sheer Oscar de la Renta number was a miss on Brittany Mahomes
In 2024, Brittany Mahomes nabbed a massive honor when she was named one of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit modeling Rookies that year. She attended the launch party for the magazine, sporting a pretty underwhelming couture look from Oscar de la Renta. The funky halter-style silver minidress included sheer fabric and bizarre floral details hanging from the skirt's hem, looking like they may or may not have been an accident. Mahomes added a lucite clutch and matching silver peep-toe sandals.
Brittany Mahomes' early red carpet looks might be some of her worst to date
What exactly is going on here? Patrick Mahomes' and Brittany Mahomes arrived at a documentary premiere back in January 2019 in a floor-length, denim-hued gown. The future Mrs. Mahomes obscured the whole dress by covering it up with that massive, oversized black fuzzy coat that fell down past her knees and made the whole look turn totally casual. It's unclear what kind of shoes she chose to end the look with, but one thing is for sure: her blonde curls were at least on point.
You couldn't miss Brittany Mahomes in this highlighter yellow miniskirt
When we saw Brittany Mahomes at this Kansas City Chiefs game in October 2023, we wondered if this was an early Halloween costume attempt to be a yellow highlighter or if puffer skirts were now in style. Fortunately for everyone, Mahomes posted multiple full-length photos of her outfit on Instagram and answered the debate: the bizarre pick was actually a quilted miniskirt. She paired the questionable piece with a fitted long-sleeved white shirt and knee-high boots.
Brittany Mahomes is her husband's number one fan — and these ugly pants prove it
Patrick Mahomes' number one fan could never be contested — it's definitely Brittany Mahomes. She proved it with this ensemble at a Kansas City Chiefs game in October 2023, where she wore this wacky pair of bright red and shiny trousers emblazoned with the name Mahomes down the side. She paired them with an otherwise inoffensive combination — a white turtleneck, cream coat, and chunky white combat boots and shared a carousel of photos of her look on Instagram.
Brittany Mahomes paid tribute to another Britney at the 2024 Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in four years in 2024. Patrick Mahomes posed for a celebratory photo with Brittany Mahomes afterward, with Brittany donning ... a Britney Spears-inspired getup? Surprisingly, Brittany donned this cherry red ensemble to the game that could pass as an homage to Spears' "Oops!... I Did It Again" music video look. The only major difference? Brittany's tube top and cargo-style leather trousers were emblazoned with the name Mahomes and his number, 15. She gave us a better view on Instagram.
Brittany Mahomes rocked a barely-there see-through minidress in 2024
If Brittany Mahomes isn't rocking red and gold to support the Kansas City Chiefs, she's probably sporting something see-through and silver. This was once again the case in February 2024, when Mahomes arrived at a Sports Illustrated event in Las Vegas ahead of that year's Super Bowl. The blonde once again tapped Oscar de la Renta for something sparkly and selected this barely-there long-sleeved minidress with all-over sheer cutouts. Sky-high platform silver heels and a tiny bag by Yuzefi finished off Mahomes' disappointing getup.
These football-inspired pants might be one of Brittany Mahomes' worst fashion missteps
While there's a delightfully campy quality to rocking pants with faux football lace detailing to a playoff game, that doesn't mean it's fashionable. Brittany Mahomes opted for an over-the-top look while cheering on her husband, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, this time as he played for the chance to make it to another Super Bowl. Making matters even worse? She topped those funky trousers with a white sweater and a cream-hued fur coat over top. Brittany showed off more angles of the look on her Instagram.
Brittany Mahomes rocked over-the-top ballet flats to a FIFA game in 2026
Brittany Mahomes and her husband Patrick Mahomes attended a 2026 FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Algeria in June, and she kept to one of her signature colors with this casual puffy-sleeved Adidas minidress. The frock itself wasn't awful, but her shoe choice certainly was. The star opted for a pair by Adidas that brought yet another sport into the mix: ballet! The black and white Adidas flats were reminiscent of a pair of ballet shoes, complete with a lace-up ribbon detail, better shown in this Instagram carousel.
We'll never forget Brittany Mahomes' dismal Kentucky Derby look in 2023
Brittany Mahomes arrived in this fashion disaster ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby. The professional photos made her Chanel minidress look like it might be an inoffensive solid lilac, but in the photos Mahomes later posted on Instagram, you can better see that the frock was actually a crazy all-over striped print that actually matched her Chanel clutch perfectly. Mahomes managed to make matters even worse with her shoes — a ridiculous pair of metallic purple platform heels with a tacky lace-up detail shown off on another Instagram post.
At the 2023 ESPY Awards Brittany Mahomes served up a major Versace misstep
Brittany Mahomes was on hand for the 2023 ESPY Awards, where her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes, was nominated in two different categories — best athlete and best NFL player. The ceremony took place that July, where Brittany arrived in this major fashion miss from Versace. The halter-style black dress, which essentially looked like a bra covered in cutouts paired with a high-waisted skirt, hailed from the fashion house's 2023 cruise collection and landed her on Life & Style's worst-dressed list.