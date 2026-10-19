15 Outfits That Landed Brittany Mahomes On The Worst-Dressed List

The lovely Brittany Mahomes wears quite a few different hats: she's the co-owner of the women's soccer team, the Kansas City Current, a stunning Sports Illustrated model, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a doting mother to Sterling, Bronze, and Golden, and a close gal pal to the one and only Taylor Swift. She's also well known for her sideline style, as the beauty typically shows up in Chiefs colors as she cheers on her husband and his teammates. Unfortunately, eagle-eyed fashion watchers aren't usually fans of her looks.

While Mahomes sometimes departs from her usual red and gold and sports a fashionable getup — like the time she recently rocked an $8,000 set of Stella McCartney faux-snakeskin matching set on the sidelines when the Chiefs played the Raiders in October 2026 — oftentimes her ensembles are leaving us wanting a whole lot more. We're rounding up 15 times that the mom-turned-model opted for an ensemble that left her on the worst-dressed list.