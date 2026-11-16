Lindsey Vonn's Buzziest Revenge Dress Moments (Eat Your Heart Out, Tiger)
Lindsey Vonn is one star who falls firmly in the "could wear a potato sack and look good" camp, but she's made it clear over the years that she's all for a glamazon red carpet moment. And, while she hasn't ever officially said anything about revenge dresses, we know we aren't the only ones who've snapped our fingers with pride as she walked the carpet soon after a breakup.
While Tiger Woods is certainly Vonn's most famous ex, she's had a number of other high-profile relationships over the years as well. For starters, there was her ex-husband, fellow skier Thomas Vonn. Then she dated Woods, and after that, she was in a relationship with Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith, engaged to hockey player P.K. Subban, and dated the founder of Lobos 1707 tequila, Diego Osorio . As for her stance on those exes, the Olympian has been pretty gracious after each breakup, even sharing in her Facebook post announcing her split from Woods, "He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart." She's also gotten pretty raw about what went wrong in her past relationships, writing in her memoir "Rise: My Story" that she had a tendency to people-please and often found she was losing herself while dating someone.
Nothing inherently "revenge-y," then ... but she has sported a number of jaw-dropping lewks after those splits (and we have no doubts they've stung her exes just a little bit).
Nothing says 'bye' like an exposed thigh
One of Lindsey Vonn's first appearances after splitting from Tiger Woods was at the "Jurassic World" premiere in June 2015, and she certainly made her mark.
Vonn's dress was the perfect blend of sultry and tasteful, the covered arms creating the perfect opportunity for one very high thigh split. Said split also draped perfectly over the Olympian's seriously toned quads, and don't get us started on the snake print, which was pretty ahead of its time and equal parts edgy and classic.
All that topped off with a fresh tan and effortlessly tousled locks? An unbothered queen.
Lindsey went all out for the 2015 ESPYs
On the off chance anyone missed Lindsey Vonn's "Jurassic World" 'fit, around a month later, she opted for another thigh-baring look when she spoke on stage at the 2015 ESPYs. This time, she rocked a classic red — and we daresay it was even more impactful than the snake print. Plus, going for such a bold look when you know you're about to be seen by everyone tuned into the evening's proceedings (athlete ex-boyfriend included) is a flex in itself.
Overall, the dress was so great we can even overlook the very of-the-moment shoes. Ah, 2015.
Lindsey Vonn channeled Princess Diana after her split from Kenan Smith
Um, a Princess Diana reference? A few months after parting ways with Kenan Smith, Lindsey Vonn arrived at the 2018 Oscars in a dress that bore a striking resemblance to the princess's iconic revenge look. It was off-shoulder, it was black with a fitted silhouette, and it was completed with a statement choker — and you better believe we noticed the watch and demure hand placement on the clutch.
We wouldn't be surprised if the risqué royal number was on her stylists' mood board. No notes!
Lindsey got another thigh split moment in 2021
Unfortunately, when Lindsey Vonn's engagement to P.K. Subban ended in late 2020, there weren't many opportunities for her to go all-out glam. By September 2021, though, the world was opening up again, and our favorite revenge dresser returned to the social scene with her trademark thigh-high look.
Evidently, those few months away from the spotlight allowed Vonn to fully pour into herself, because she looked incredible in the glittering black number. Talk about moving on and up!
Lindsey went full ice queen after her split from Diego Osorio
Diego Osorio who? Just weeks after announcing her breakup from the tequila founder in early 2025, Lindsey Vonn headed to Paris Fashion Week, and in a way, the gown she wore to Gabriela Hearst's runway show felt like a more grown-up version of her thigh-high snakeskin look after her breakup from Tiger Woods. There was a ton of coverage (girl was rocking a cape), but the open sides gave it a serious va-va-voom factor, and TBH, we'd even go as far as saying it was one of her best looks of all time, split or not.
Bonus points for rocking a white dress right after a breakup, too. We see you, Ms. Vonn!
Lindsey stunned at the 2025 ESPYs as well
Sticking with some of Lindsey Vonn's best-ever looks, breakup or not, our jaws dropped when we saw her getup for the 2025 ESPYs, which took place a few months after her split from Diego Osorio.
A decade after she arrived at the same event in a red thigh-high ensemble, Vonn walked the carpet in what might just have been her most daring look of all time. A higher-than-the-thigh split revealing a matching visible thong string, a gorgeous draped back ... it was the revenge dress of dreams. And, despite the aforementioned thong string, it somehow managed to look incredibly sophisticated. Best of all, Vonn ditched the gladiator heels for a more timeless shoe. Call it revenge for the revenge look.
We truly wish Vonn nothing but the best in her love life. However, even if she does go through more heartache in years to come, there is no question she'll know exactly how to dazzle her way through it.