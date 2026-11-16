Lindsey Vonn is one star who falls firmly in the "could wear a potato sack and look good" camp, but she's made it clear over the years that she's all for a glamazon red carpet moment. And, while she hasn't ever officially said anything about revenge dresses, we know we aren't the only ones who've snapped our fingers with pride as she walked the carpet soon after a breakup.

While Tiger Woods is certainly Vonn's most famous ex, she's had a number of other high-profile relationships over the years as well. For starters, there was her ex-husband, fellow skier Thomas Vonn. Then she dated Woods, and after that, she was in a relationship with Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith, engaged to hockey player P.K. Subban, and dated the founder of Lobos 1707 tequila, Diego Osorio . As for her stance on those exes, the Olympian has been pretty gracious after each breakup, even sharing in her Facebook post announcing her split from Woods, "He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart." She's also gotten pretty raw about what went wrong in her past relationships, writing in her memoir "Rise: My Story" that she had a tendency to people-please and often found she was losing herself while dating someone.

Nothing inherently "revenge-y," then ... but she has sported a number of jaw-dropping lewks after those splits (and we have no doubts they've stung her exes just a little bit).