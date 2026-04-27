The Most Iconic Celebrity Revenge Dresses Ever
We've all heard of the term revenge dress nowadays, but do you know where it actually originated? Like most excellent things in pop culture, it was coined in the '90s. It came from an iconic gown worn by the one and only Princess Diana, who chose to wear a stunning black dress the same night the royal's estranged husband, Prince Charles, admitted to the world that he had been having an affair with former flame Camilla Parker Bowles.
Legend has it that Princess Diana chose to wear the eye-catching gown to detract from his headline news, attempting to score her own front page placement (which worked, by the way). Since then, a legion of famous faces have employed a similar tactic over the years — from Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Garner (both following splits from one Ben Affleck). There have been some barely there designs in the wake of divorce news and unforgettable fashion moments following breakups, and we are doing a deep dive on all the most iconic celebrity revenge dresses over the years.
Jennifer Aniston's champagne minidress perfectly answered her ex Brad Pitt's insensitivity
One of the most shocking celebrity headlines of the '00s came in 2005, when Hollywood golden couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt went their separate ways. Pitt's prompt moving on with co-star and fellow A-lister Angelina Jolie made things even messier and meant all eyes were on Aniston for the rest of the year.
The actor gave a vulnerable interview to Vanity Fair that September. In the profile, she uttered the now-unforgettable dig that Pitt had "a sensitivity chip that's missing," in response to his very ill-timed July spread in W Magazine, posing with Jolie like a married couple. A month later, Aniston followed that up with a dress that could not be ignored — this shimmering champagne-hued minidress at the premiere of her film "Derailed." The sleeveless fitted frock hugged the star's every curve and ended in a fluttery hemline at the knees, showing off her tanned legs ending in a pair of strappy gold sandals. Both fashion watchers and pop culture experts alike lauded the look for serving up a serious side of revenge.
Jennifer Lopez's sideless gown was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen
The internet rejoiced when iconic '00s super couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited in 2021, nearly two decades after the 2004 split. Lopez hard-launched their reboot via an Instagram post for her 52nd birthday, and they wed the following year. Sadly, round two of Bennifer was short-lived. After months of speculation, People reported that the couple filed for divorce in August 2024. A month later, Lopez hit the red carpet doing what she famously does best — dressing to impress.
The superstar's take on revenge dressing was pretty impressive — just look at what she wore to the Toronto International Film Festival. This eye-catching Tamara Ralph gown featured all-over silver sequined embellishments, but one unique element really had eyebrows raising. The frock had totally open sides, which were fastened by thick black velvet bows. This design choice left very little to the imagination, showing off a whole new side of J.Lo as she looked like a walking wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.
Mariah Carey shed her good-girl image following a separation from Tommy Mottola
When we first met Mariah Carey in the early '90s, she was a buttoned-up beauty with the voice of an angel. As her career took off, she was dating the head of Sony Music, Tommy Mottola, who was 20 years her senior, and the couple eventually wed in 1993. She opened up about their dysfunctional relationship with Cosmopolitan in 2019, revealing, "You might want to picture a child bride. There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very controlled. ... It was almost like being a prisoner."
Carey attempted to shed that good-girl image when they split, beginning with her 1997 appearance at the MTV VMAs. The singer stepped onto the red carpet in this stunning black two-piece combo by Calvin Klein, comprised of a spaghetti-strapped cropped tank and black skirt, complete with a slit so high it nearly reached her waist.
After a public split from Hugh Grant, Elizabeth Hurley let her Valentino do the talking
In the '90s, Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant were the celebrity couple rom-com dreams were made of. The good-looking Brits actually started dating in 1987 and managed to make it work for 13 years — all without ever getting engaged or married. They even weathered a massive cheating scandal in 1995, when Grant was arrested for lewd contact in public with a sex worker. But the famous duo called it quits in 2000 — right before Hurley showed up on a red carpet of a Valentino charity event in this showstopping number by the designer.
The actor's take on the revenge dress included a neckline that plunged so low it nearly hit her belly button, putting a lot on display. The halter-style design then trailed down the ground with a delicate train detail, all in a shimmering gold that highlighted exactly what Grant was giving up.
Anyone who split from Harry Styles would probably wear a dress as sheer as Olivia Wilde's, too
Just two months after it was revealed that her nine-year relationship with Jason Sudeikis had come to an end, actor Olivia Wilde and former boy bander Harry Styles were spotted holding hands in January 2021. The surprising duo, who have a 10-year age difference, met on the set of the movie "Don't Worry Darling," in which the singer starred and Wilde directed, and ultimately enjoyed a nearly two-year romance before calling it quits in November 2022. A source told People at the time that it had been an "amicable decision," revealing, "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA."
But when Wilde popped up on a purple carpet for the People's Choice Awards that December, she certainly wasn't wearing an amicable dress. The beauty donned this sheer lace Christian Dior gown for the occasion, with a pair of black briefs underneath on full display, turning heads and likely making Styles feel some regret.
Zoe Kravitz's divorce dress put nearly everything on display
In January 2021, Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman announced their divorce after less than two years of marriage. So it only made sense that a few months later, the newly single beauty would take a high-fashion occasion, that year's annual Met Gala, to show off her killer divorce bod.
Kravitz arrived at the prestigious event in this completely sheer design from Saint Laurent. The slip dress, which was comprised of delicate crystal detailing, left very little to the imagination — save for what was underneath the matching thong she wore underneath.
If the dress wasn't good enough revenge on her ex-husband, Kravitz's next move certainly was. She ended up leaving the Met Gala with actor Channing Tatum and went on to attend an after-party. The genetically blessed duo went on to date for three more years before calling it quits. (Kravitz is now dating Harry Styles, the ex of another revenge dresser, Olivia Wilde.)
Princess Diana's LBD first put the term revenge dress on the map in 1994
On June 29, 1994, the same day her estranged husband, Prince Charles, decided to tell the world he was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, Princess Diana donned a dress that created the revenge dress phenomenon. The little black dress, made by Greek designer Christina Stambolian, featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and an asymmetrical hemline that put her gorgeous legs on display. The beauty wore the look to a Vanity Fair gala at London's Serpentine Gallery, and fashion commentator Elizabeth Holmes best summed up her strategy to Town & Country, sharing, "She knew how a showstopping piece could feel to wear — and watch. The revenge dress was both thrilling for royal fans and all but guaranteed her place in the newspaper, where space was finite."
The statement look worked. The following day, The Sun's headline read, "The Thrilla He Left to Woo Camilla." Cultural historian Benjamin Wild spoke to Reader's Digest about this legendary moment, sharing, "Without saying anything at all, she reclaimed the narrative and kicked Prince Charles off the front page in a seemingly effortless way."
Her accessories also made subtle statements as well — she wore a pearl and sapphire choker that she received from Queen Elizabeth after marrying into the royal family, and a pair of pearl drop earrings that were an engagement present. (Fun fact: Her daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been spotted in those earrings on numerous occasions.)
Lily Allen could teach a master class in revenge dressing after this 2025 move
In 2025, Lily Allen and "Stranger Things" star David Harbour parted ways after four years of marriage. While this didn't seem salacious at first, Allen later released her most recent album, "West End Girl," which made it clear that the couple's relationship did not end amicably. When asked about certain songs that October, Allen told Interview, "That's what's fun about this record; it's viscerally like going through the motions. At the time I was really trying to process things and that's great in terms of the album, but I don't feel confused or angry now. I don't need revenge."
But that didn't seem entirely true — just a month later, Allen showed up on the white carpet at that year's Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in a look that would go down in revenge dress history. This ivory two-piece Colleen Allen design featured a teeny top, half comprised of sheer lace, and a low-waisted skirt made almost entirely of see-through lace down the back.
A good way to prove you're moving on? Wear the color of sunshine, like Reese Witherspoon
America's sweetheart, Reese Witherspoon, seemed to have the ideal Hollywood marriage. She got engaged to fellow actor Ryan Phillippe a year before they starred in a hit movie together, "Cruel Intentions," in 1999. That same year, they married and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ava. Four years later, they welcomed son Deacon to the family, and things appeared picture-perfect for the stars. But that abruptly came to an end in October 2006, when People reported that the couple had split via a joint statement.
A few months later, Witherspoon popped up on the Golden Globes red carpet looking anything but glum. On the contrary, the star was a ray of human sunshine at the event, arriving in this bright yellow minidress by Nina Ricci. She made the stellar fashion choice even better by opting for unconventional shoes — rocking these ruby-red Brian Atwood sandals to add another pop of color.
We didn't expect Jennifer Garner to step out in a revenge dress
There are some stars you just don't expect to show up dressed for revenge. One of those is Hollywood darling Jennifer Garner, whose marriage to Ben Affleck seemed to be rock-solid before the news broke in June 2015 that they were divorcing, and rumors of Affleck dating his children's nanny started to swirl. Garner later opened up to Vanity Fair about the split in February 2016, clearing up the drama by sharing, "We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce." She also revealed, "No one needs to hate him for me. I don't hate him. Certainly we don't have to beat the guy up."
Despite that public decree, when she took to the red carpet that same month, she gave a different impression — one that showed she may have wanted just a little revenge. Garner arrived in this stunning Versace number, a one-shouldered design that included a center slit and showed a lot more skin than usual for the star.
Bella Hadid was so committed to her revenge look that she had to be sewn into it
If you really want to make a statement that proves your ex made a big mistake, have yourself sewn into some couture. That's exactly what Bella Hadid did following her split from boyfriend The Weeknd. The on-again, off-again couple had called it quits in November 2016, and just two months later, he was spotted with fellow singer Selena Gomez. People reported that Hadid was "hurt" by the news, and she seemed to respond via the Met Gala cream carpet a few months later.
The supermodel arrived in one of the night's most eye-catching ensembles — this Alexander Wang catsuit, which Vogue reported that Hadid needed to be sewn into. Wang told the outlet that the shimmering black one-piece, which included an entirely open back, was "done in lace with allover beading and embroidery down to the shoe," so it "really shows off Bella's incredible body." Mission accomplished! Hadid herself told Vogue, "I love a sexy look, so I knew Alex was going to do that for me."
It's hard to beat the barely there status of Emily Ratajkowski's revenge dress
A quick perusal of Emily Ratajkowski's Instagram proves that she's no stranger to showing skin. (She did get her big break posing topless in the music video for Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines," after all.) So when Vogue labeled one of the model's looks "her most daring dress to date," everyone took notice. The brunette beauty turned up to the W anniversary party in New York City in October 2022 in this black fishnet frock that showed off everything underneath, revealing a matching blush-hued bra and thong combo.
It may come as no surprise after studying revenge dressing that this look was worn for a reason. Ratajkowski had split from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple, who had been married for four years, shared a son, Sylvester. The model spoke to Harper's Bazaar following the split and shared, "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay." We can certainly confirm that was true — the same month she was spotted in this revenge look, rumors started circulating that she was dating Brad Pitt.
When Selena Gomez needed a revenge dress, she went with a classic LBD
Never underestimate the power of a little black dress. Selena Gomez turned up at the 2017 InStyle Awards in this simple, yet stunning number by Jacquemus. The halter-style frock featured a low neckline, teeny spaghetti straps, and an asymmetrical hemline that put her legs on display. Because she was wearing all black, she could go with any shoe — so she picked these chunky tan sandals.
The look was one of her best that year, and there may have been another motive behind the standout red carpet appearance. Earlier that month, she and her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd, broke up. People revealed the news, sharing that the couple had "been going back and forth for a few months" before ultimately calling it quits. The timing made it possible that this glamorous moment was brought to us by heartbreak.
Gen Z understands the importance of a revenge dress too, just look at Madelyn Cline
In 2021, Madelyn Cline proved that the art of the revenge dress wasn't lost on Gen Z. The "Outer Banks" star arrived at the American Music Awards that November in this eye-catching geometrical Mônot confection, which included cutouts daring enough to risk a wardrobe malfunction. The halter-style dress was perfectly fitted and paired with a pair of edgy black leather gloves, allowing Cline to make a serious statement on the red carpet.
The look came just a few weeks after news broke that Cline had split from her on-screen and off-screen boyfriend, Chase Stokes, following a year of dating. E! News got the scoop after the breakup, and a source revealed that the couple "had been done for a while." Cline was moving on and "living her single girl moment." This black dress seemed like the perfect choice for just that!