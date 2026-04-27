The Most Iconic Celebrity Revenge Dresses Ever

We've all heard of the term revenge dress nowadays, but do you know where it actually originated? Like most excellent things in pop culture, it was coined in the '90s. It came from an iconic gown worn by the one and only Princess Diana, who chose to wear a stunning black dress the same night the royal's estranged husband, Prince Charles, admitted to the world that he had been having an affair with former flame Camilla Parker Bowles.

Legend has it that Princess Diana chose to wear the eye-catching gown to detract from his headline news, attempting to score her own front page placement (which worked, by the way). Since then, a legion of famous faces have employed a similar tactic over the years — from Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Garner (both following splits from one Ben Affleck). There have been some barely there designs in the wake of divorce news and unforgettable fashion moments following breakups, and we are doing a deep dive on all the most iconic celebrity revenge dresses over the years.