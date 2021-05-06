Jana Kramer Reveals The Truth Behind Her Plastic Surgery
Jana Kramer hasn't exactly been one to live her private life in secret. The country music singer and former "One Tree Hill" star has been very open with her fans over the years, particularly when it comes to her marriage struggles with her estranged husband, Mike Caussin.
Before Kramer and Caussin confirmed in April that they were divorcing, they regularly opened up about their problems on her "Whine Down" podcast where they revealed all the ups and downs of their relationship. The couple first split in September 2016 after Caussin was hit with infidelity rumors, per Us Weekly. After that, Caussin got treatment for sex addiction and the couple reunited, even renewing their vows in 2017. However, after a rocky few years back together, in April, Kramer confirmed they were splitting again (seemingly for good this time) after a People source claimed Caussin had been unfaithful again.
But it's not just the trouble in her marriage that the "I Got The Boy" hitmaker has willingly been open and honest about. Amid her split, Kramer got candid on social media about getting plastic surgery and how she felt about the results. Scroll on for all the details.
Jana Kramer got candid about her breast augmentation
Jana Kramer opened up about going under the knife for a breast augmentation in a video posted to her Instagram Story on May 5 (per Daily Mail). Kramer wore a white robe and spoke to her surgeon, Jacob Unger, asking him how he thought her breasts "looked." Unger responded, "They look perfect. No problems at all. Healing beautifully, supersymmetric and I could not be more pleased."
He asked what Kramer thought about the results of her surgery, to which she replied, "I am actually really happy about them." She then appeared to reference her divorce by noting the "interesting timing," but shared she was "happy about them." Kramer posted the video alongside the caption "boob update" with a crying laughing emoji.
Kramer opened up about her decision to get surgery in a message posted to Instagram on International Women's Day in March. She admitted she was "afraid" of the responses she would get, but revealed that she'd been thinking about having a breast augmentation for a while and became particularly insecure about her body following the births of her two children.
"Things didn't go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I'm undressed. I don't want to feel that way anymore," she wrote, adding, "Bottom line, I'm choosing myself, I'm choosing my size, I'm doing what's right for me. I know a woman's body is beautiful no matter what shape or size but I want this."