Jana Kramer Reveals The Truth Behind Her Plastic Surgery

Jana Kramer hasn't exactly been one to live her private life in secret. The country music singer and former "One Tree Hill" star has been very open with her fans over the years, particularly when it comes to her marriage struggles with her estranged husband, Mike Caussin.

Before Kramer and Caussin confirmed in April that they were divorcing, they regularly opened up about their problems on her "Whine Down" podcast where they revealed all the ups and downs of their relationship. The couple first split in September 2016 after Caussin was hit with infidelity rumors, per Us Weekly. After that, Caussin got treatment for sex addiction and the couple reunited, even renewing their vows in 2017. However, after a rocky few years back together, in April, Kramer confirmed they were splitting again (seemingly for good this time) after a People source claimed Caussin had been unfaithful again.

But it's not just the trouble in her marriage that the "I Got The Boy" hitmaker has willingly been open and honest about. Amid her split, Kramer got candid on social media about getting plastic surgery and how she felt about the results. Scroll on for all the details.