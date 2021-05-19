What Chrishell Stause Just Said About Justin Hartley's Reported Latest Marriage

Chrishell Stause is speaking out. The "Selling Sunset" star's name has been thrust back into the spotlight after it was reported that her former husband, "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley, tied the knot with Sofia Pernas. A People source claimed on May 17 that Hartley and Pernas got married "recently." The two are yet to officially confirm the news, but appeared to hint the rumors were true when they walked the red carpet together at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16 wearing what appeared to be wedding rings.

As for Stause, she enjoyed a pretty high-profile romance with Hartley, which was a regular topic of discussion on "Selling Sunset." Though Hartley never appeared on the Netflix show, fans saw the former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant in tears after it was revealed Hartley had filed for divorce in November 2019 after two years of marriage.

The heartbreaking scenes aired during Season 3, and included Stause telling her co-star, Mary Fitzgerald the surprising way Hartley supposedly told her about their divorce. "I found out because he texted me that we were filed," she claimed (via Women's Health), adding the news hit the headlines only 45 minutes later. Their divorce was finalized in February 2021 (via People).

With such a history, it's no surprise fans wanted to know exactly what Stause really thinks about Hartley's reported latest marriage — and she didn't exactly disappoint.