What Chrishell Stause Just Said About Justin Hartley's Reported Latest Marriage
Chrishell Stause is speaking out. The "Selling Sunset" star's name has been thrust back into the spotlight after it was reported that her former husband, "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley, tied the knot with Sofia Pernas. A People source claimed on May 17 that Hartley and Pernas got married "recently." The two are yet to officially confirm the news, but appeared to hint the rumors were true when they walked the red carpet together at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16 wearing what appeared to be wedding rings.
As for Stause, she enjoyed a pretty high-profile romance with Hartley, which was a regular topic of discussion on "Selling Sunset." Though Hartley never appeared on the Netflix show, fans saw the former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant in tears after it was revealed Hartley had filed for divorce in November 2019 after two years of marriage.
The heartbreaking scenes aired during Season 3, and included Stause telling her co-star, Mary Fitzgerald the surprising way Hartley supposedly told her about their divorce. "I found out because he texted me that we were filed," she claimed (via Women's Health), adding the news hit the headlines only 45 minutes later. Their divorce was finalized in February 2021 (via People).
With such a history, it's no surprise fans wanted to know exactly what Stause really thinks about Hartley's reported latest marriage — and she didn't exactly disappoint.
Chrishell Stause posted about Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas on Instagram
Chrishell Stause acknowledged Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas' reported wedding on social media, where she shot down reports purporting to know how she felt about her ex tying the knot again. "I see 'sources' are speaking for me [rolling eyes emoji]. If I have something to say, I will say it here," Stause wrote in an Instagram Stories post on May 18, alongside a double heart emoji (via Daily Mail). She added, "If it's not on my page, it didn't come from me" and the hashtag "#BookedAndUnbothered" with a winking face with its tongue out. She also included a GIF of the words "too blessed to be stressed."
Multiple articles have popped up since Hartley and Pernas' supposed wedding news hit the headlines. Stause's post appeared to reference one from Entertainment Tonight, as the outlet cited a source who claimed Stause was "a little surprised by their marriage" and was "trying to stay positive and busy." E! News went the opposite way, citing a source who claimed the reality star "wasn't entirely surprised by [Hartley] getting married so quickly" and it supposedly was "not shocking to her."
According to E! News, Hartley and Pernas started dating in May 2020. The "This Is Us" actor and Stause married in 2017 and started dating in 2013. Before that, Hartley was married to Lindsay Korman-Hartley, but they divorced in 2012 (per Cheat Sheet). They share a daughter, Isabella Justice Hartley.