Demi Lovato Shares An Important Message About Their Eating Disorder

Demi Lovato has an important message about their eating disorder. The star has been extremely vocal about their experience with bulimia and anorexia on multiple occasions, regularly sharing candid details about their difficult time and relationship with food today.

In the 2017 YouTube documentary, "Simply Complicated," Lovato admitted that "food is still the biggest challenge in [their] life," admitting it's something they're "constantly thinking about." Lovato continued, "Body image, what I'm going to eat next, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I didn't eat. It's just constant." They added at the time that they "get envious toward people that don't struggle with an eating disorder" as they shared their life "would be so much easier" without it.

Lovato then hit the headlines in April when they found themselves in some hot water for calling out a frozen yogurt shop for its diet options and packaging. However, shortly after slamming the store on social media, Lovato shared an apology video on Instagram. They explained in the since deleted clip (per Page Six), "As someone who deals with an eating disorder and is in recovery from an eating disorder, I still to this day have a hard time walking into a froyo shop, ordering yogurt and being content with it and keeping it down."

The star is now doing even more to educate others on how to help those experiencing similar issues. Read on to find out what they're saying now.