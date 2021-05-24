Demi Lovato Shares An Important Message About Their Eating Disorder
Demi Lovato has an important message about their eating disorder. The star has been extremely vocal about their experience with bulimia and anorexia on multiple occasions, regularly sharing candid details about their difficult time and relationship with food today.
In the 2017 YouTube documentary, "Simply Complicated," Lovato admitted that "food is still the biggest challenge in [their] life," admitting it's something they're "constantly thinking about." Lovato continued, "Body image, what I'm going to eat next, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I didn't eat. It's just constant." They added at the time that they "get envious toward people that don't struggle with an eating disorder" as they shared their life "would be so much easier" without it.
Lovato then hit the headlines in April when they found themselves in some hot water for calling out a frozen yogurt shop for its diet options and packaging. However, shortly after slamming the store on social media, Lovato shared an apology video on Instagram. They explained in the since deleted clip (per Page Six), "As someone who deals with an eating disorder and is in recovery from an eating disorder, I still to this day have a hard time walking into a froyo shop, ordering yogurt and being content with it and keeping it down."
The star is now doing even more to educate others on how to help those experiencing similar issues. Read on to find out what they're saying now.
Demi Lovato urged their followers not to compliment everyone on their weight loss
Demi Lovato took to Instagram Stories on May 23 to share how their followers can do better for those with eating disorders. Lovato spoke about the instinct many have to compliment those who have lost weight, explaining that it's not always a positive thing.
"Complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder," Lovato candidly explained (per Pop Culture). "Even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 a.m. overthinking that statement," they added.
Lovato explained in a second Story that while it may seem like a compliment to the person giving it, the person who receives it could be thinking, "Well, damn. What'd they think of my body before?" They continued, "That is my body and every day I fight to remind myself of that, so I'm asking you to please not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes."
Fortunately, Lovato seems to be on a better path today. On May 5, they shared an Instagram video of a mug featuring The National Eating Disorders Association logo and shared they "still struggle," but noted, "I still have hope that someday I won't think about it anymore. For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it."
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).