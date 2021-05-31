Fans Agree That This Celebrity Couple Had The Worst Nickname By Far

Celebrity couples: Can't live with them, can't live without 'em. As fans idolize these A-list lovers, it's only natural for their adoration to turn into playful monikers. Need a nickname to shorten Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? Look no further than Bennifer, which has even seen its second wave of fame as the exes spark new romance rumors.

Of course there are lesser-known (or least remembered) high-profile couples with cute combo names...and some not-so-cute ones. In a poll of 643 pop culture fanatics, Jelena aka Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had the least insufferable – albeit also least remembered – nickname out of celebrity pairings. Brangelina, the iconic pairing of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, followed with 13.69%; Bennifer and Robsten, consisting of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, rounded out the middle with 14.93% and 15.24% respectively.

So which couples had some of the worst nicknames? Keep scrolling to find out!