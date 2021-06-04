The Claim That Porsha Williams' Fiance Simon Guobadia Just Made About His Estranged Wife Falynn Explained

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" costars are known for getting a little messy, but nothing compares to the love triangle between Porsha Williams and Falynn Guobadia. For those who don't know, Porsha is currently engaged to Falynn's almost-ex-husband Simon Guobadia. You see, Simon and Falynn married in June 2019, but they announced their split after only two years of marriage in April 2021. "Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," Falynn wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, adding, "This mutual decision was not made lightly."

But less than a month after their breakup news, Simon was thrilled to announce he and Porsha were engaged after just linking up following his split from Falynn. "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," he wrote on social media, while Porsha shared a similar sentiment to her fans as well. Despite their whirlwind romance, Simon has yet to finalize his divorce from Falynn, per People, although they did reach a settlement in April.

Following Porsha and Simon's updated relationship status, Falynn released a statement, reading, "I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support," per People. "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you." However, it looks like things are about to get even messier. Keep scrolling for more details.