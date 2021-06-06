Chrissy Teigen Makes Her First Instagram Appearance Since The Courtney Stodden Controversy

Is Chrissy Teigen saying goodbye to social media for good? It's been several weeks since the "Cravings" author gave an update about her family with John Legend or her successful business empire, and it's got a little something to do with the recent controversy involving Courtney Stodden. Teigen has been silent on both Instagram and Twitter since Stodden came forward with cyberbullying claims in May.

During a candid interview with The Daily Beast, published May 10, Stodden said Teigen was one of the many "celebrities acting like playground bullies" who used to mock and shame them when they were a teenager. "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap,' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die,'" the "Celebrity Big Brother" alum recalled.

Two days after Stodden's interview was published, Teigen issued a lengthy apology on Twitter, writing, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls**t in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed ... ."

Since expressing how "deeply sorry" she is for her behavior, Teigen has taken a hiatus from posting on social media. However, she made her first appearance on Legend's Instagram following the scandal. To find out what Teigen is up to, keep scrolling.