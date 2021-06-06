Piers Morgan's Tweet About The Royal Baby Is Surprisingly Off-Brand
Piers Morgan has long been one of Meghan Markle's harshest critics. In 2020, four years after Morgan claims Meghan "ghosted" him and began dating Prince Harry, Morgan called her "one of the most ruthless social climbers I've ever seen in my entire life," according to The Mirror.
His public disdain became especially heated following Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she accused the royal family of mistreatment. The morning after the interview, Morgan penned an op-ed in the Daily Mail in which he called "Meghan and Harry's nauseating two-hour Oprah whine-athon" a "disgraceful diatribe of cynical race-baiting propaganda." He also famously stormed off his talk show "Good Morning Britain" after his co-anchor Alex Beresford brought up Morgan's past history with the Duchess of Sussex, accusing him of having a personal vendetta against her.
Even though Morgan left "Good Morning Britain," he hasn't stopped lashing out at the royal couple. On June 4 — the same day Meghan gave birth to daughter Lilibet — a trailer dropped for the Australian "60 Minutes," during which Morgan blasts Meghan yet again. "I don't believe a word she says," he said in the trailer (via Daily Mail). Now, in the wake of the announcement of Lilibet's birth, Morgan has taken to Twitter to comment. And what he said is not exactly what people were expecting.
Piers Morgan sarcastically declined to comment
On June 6, just hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their daughter, Piers Morgan tweeted, "To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby, I am respecting her parents' constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment."
He is seemingly mocking Meghan for declaring that she deserves "a basic right to privacy" in an unaired clip from her interview with Oprah Winfrey (via People) as she and Harry continue to insert themselves into the public eye. In May 2021, the royal couple appeared in Global Citizen's "Vax Live," a virtual concert that raised money and awareness for COVID-19 vaccines, and Harry spoke candidly about his life as a prince in "The Me You Can't See," the Apple TV+ docuseries he co-created with Winfrey. "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever, it just got met with total silence, total neglect," he said in the series, according to People.
At the time of writing, Morgan has yet to comment further. But if history is any indicator, he will surely have more to say.