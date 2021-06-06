Piers Morgan's Tweet About The Royal Baby Is Surprisingly Off-Brand

On June 6, just hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their daughter, Piers Morgan tweeted, "To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby, I am respecting her parents' constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment."

He is seemingly mocking Meghan for declaring that she deserves "a basic right to privacy" in an unaired clip from her interview with Oprah Winfrey (via People) as she and Harry continue to insert themselves into the public eye. In May 2021, the royal couple appeared in Global Citizen's "Vax Live," a virtual concert that raised money and awareness for COVID-19 vaccines, and Harry spoke candidly about his life as a prince in "The Me You Can't See," the Apple TV+ docuseries he co-created with Winfrey. "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever, it just got met with total silence, total neglect," he said in the series, according to People.

At the time of writing, Morgan has yet to comment further. But if history is any indicator, he will surely have more to say.