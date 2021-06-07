Khloe Kardashian's Latest Rant Has Twitter Up In Arms

Khloe Kardashian's latest rant on her Instagram story may have started with good intentions, but the reality star is now facing major backlash on Twitter. Khloe was up early to hit the gym when she decided to talk to her 152 million followers about single-use plastic. She began by explaining how fans have been tagging her in large water jugs. Khloe then revealed, "There's something that irks me is that I see people taking water bottles and they're just pouring it into the gallon size reusable plastic bottle." She continued, "That defeats the purpose because those water bottles are just going to go into a landfill somewhere and potentially cause, you know, pollution," adding, "We're trying to limit our single usage of plastics."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star suggested that her followers invest in water filtration adapters or pitchers, which she says is "a lot smarter." Yet Khloe did clarify, "Sometimes we need to grab a water bottle. I'm not saying that or judging that, I'm just saying that I don't know why we're pouring water bottles ... just to throw that plastic away for these jugs."

In true Khloe fashion, the "Good American" founder ended her rant by teasing one of her sisters saying, "I'm turning into Kourtney [Kardashian]." In another slide, she wrote "Don't tell Kourt I learned something from her LOL." She also pointed out that it was 5:30 a.m. "so if this was a tired rant, don't judge me later." But of course, some on Twitter couldn't help themselves.