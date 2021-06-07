Khloe Kardashian's Latest Rant Has Twitter Up In Arms
Khloe Kardashian's latest rant on her Instagram story may have started with good intentions, but the reality star is now facing major backlash on Twitter. Khloe was up early to hit the gym when she decided to talk to her 152 million followers about single-use plastic. She began by explaining how fans have been tagging her in large water jugs. Khloe then revealed, "There's something that irks me is that I see people taking water bottles and they're just pouring it into the gallon size reusable plastic bottle." She continued, "That defeats the purpose because those water bottles are just going to go into a landfill somewhere and potentially cause, you know, pollution," adding, "We're trying to limit our single usage of plastics."
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star suggested that her followers invest in water filtration adapters or pitchers, which she says is "a lot smarter." Yet Khloe did clarify, "Sometimes we need to grab a water bottle. I'm not saying that or judging that, I'm just saying that I don't know why we're pouring water bottles ... just to throw that plastic away for these jugs."
In true Khloe fashion, the "Good American" founder ended her rant by teasing one of her sisters saying, "I'm turning into Kourtney [Kardashian]." In another slide, she wrote "Don't tell Kourt I learned something from her LOL." She also pointed out that it was 5:30 a.m. "so if this was a tired rant, don't judge me later." But of course, some on Twitter couldn't help themselves.
Twitter calls Khloe Kardashian a hypocrite
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Khloe Kardashian is being called out by people on Twitter after her rant about single-use plastic. While Khloe may have just wanted to educate her followers, some believed she's being hypocritical, as the reality star seemingly has a problem with over using disposables herself. In particular, Khloe was reminded of her lavish balloon displays she's used at several parties. On Twitter user even shared screenshots of Khloe's party balloons, writing, "If there was a hypocrite of the CENTURY award Khloe would win by a landslideeeee #sooutoftouch." Another apparently was surprised that the "Revenge Body" host was trending "due to her shaming ppl who use water bottles even though her family alone uses enough party balloons to cover North America."
Others called out Khloe for her home's plastic-filled pantry, with someone tweeting photos of it, writing, "I'm sorry Khloe. What were you saying about single use plastic's irking you????" Another took the more sarcastic route, tweeting, "I'm just glad to hear you've given up wasteful balloon decorations, cut flowers, AND the private jets that are destroying the planet!!!!"
It appears Khloe noticed the bashing. She later tweeted: "Block out the negativity. Block out the people that are cruel. Remember they are fighting their own issues. Respond with kindness." Whether you agree with Khloe's method of how she's trying to help the planet or not, she does mention in her rant what's truly important, which is "let's try to save the environment for the kids."