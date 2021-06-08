Albie Manzo Has Something To Say About His Family's Legal Drama

There's a lot to unpack when it comes to Caroline Manzo and her sister Dina Manzo's never-ending drama. As of late, the former "RHONJ" sisters have been divided following Dina's case against her ex-husband, Tommy Manzo, who is also Caroline's brother-in-law. Yes, these sisters married brothers. However, Dina and Tommy divorced in 2016, and after Dina moved on to now-husband David Cantin, he was attacked by members of the Lucchese crime family who were allegedly hired by Dina's ex. Later in 2017, the couple was victims of a home invasion where they were zip-tied together as thieves ransacked their home shortly after they wed.

Since the multiple threats to Dina and Cantin, Tommy has been arrested on robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, and stalking charges, plus he's been hit with federal charges for allegedly hiring the crime family, according to Page Six. The outlet also reported that Caroline has written letters in support of her brother-in-law's case, which, of course, garnered a lot of criticism. However, Caroline's son Albert "Albie" Manzo is backing his mother's decision.

In a May 29 Instagram post, the former reality star winked at the situation, to which Dina herself replied in the comments, writing, "Ohhhh shocking...going to speak about it on his podcast for the downloads," referring to his "Dear Albie" podcast. "Unfortunately, this will just be a 'storyline' to profit from. What a shame," she added. And of course, Albie had a lot to say in response. Keep scrolling for more details.