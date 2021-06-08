Albie Manzo Has Something To Say About His Family's Legal Drama
There's a lot to unpack when it comes to Caroline Manzo and her sister Dina Manzo's never-ending drama. As of late, the former "RHONJ" sisters have been divided following Dina's case against her ex-husband, Tommy Manzo, who is also Caroline's brother-in-law. Yes, these sisters married brothers. However, Dina and Tommy divorced in 2016, and after Dina moved on to now-husband David Cantin, he was attacked by members of the Lucchese crime family who were allegedly hired by Dina's ex. Later in 2017, the couple was victims of a home invasion where they were zip-tied together as thieves ransacked their home shortly after they wed.
Since the multiple threats to Dina and Cantin, Tommy has been arrested on robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, and stalking charges, plus he's been hit with federal charges for allegedly hiring the crime family, according to Page Six. The outlet also reported that Caroline has written letters in support of her brother-in-law's case, which, of course, garnered a lot of criticism. However, Caroline's son Albert "Albie" Manzo is backing his mother's decision.
In a May 29 Instagram post, the former reality star winked at the situation, to which Dina herself replied in the comments, writing, "Ohhhh shocking...going to speak about it on his podcast for the downloads," referring to his "Dear Albie" podcast. "Unfortunately, this will just be a 'storyline' to profit from. What a shame," she added. And of course, Albie had a lot to say in response. Keep scrolling for more details.
Albie Manzo is standing by his mother
After Dina Manzo slammed Albie Manzo's teasy Instagram post promoting his upcoming words on his family feud, he was quick to clap back at his aunt, commenting, "Oh, and real quick before anyone gets excited that someone [with] the last name Manzo posted something so this is your clown a** chance to leave baseless comments like you think you 'know' something." He continued, "I haven't been silent, I've been busy. But I've had just about enough of this bulls**t and you'll be hearing from me soon, don't you worry."
Following the exchange, Albie took to his podcast to defend his mother, Caroline Manzo, and her letters of support for her brother-in-law Tommy Manzo, despite his alleged violence towards her sister Dina Manzo.
"This is why I respect my mother so much. She made a choice that she knew going in was going to be extraordinarily unpopular — that could've been easily twisted into something that it isn't — but she made it anyway because she felt it was the right thing to do," Albie said on his June 4 episode.
"Put yourself in my mother's shoes," he continued. "Knowing full well this is going to happen, do you know how much you got to believe in what you're doing, knowing this is going to be the blowback? That's why I admire my mother and the courage she had, doing what she did. " It looks like we know where Albie stands in his family's divide.