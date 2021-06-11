The Truth About Lorde And Jack Antonoff's Relationship

There's no doubt that Lorde and Jack Antonoff make sweet music together! Not only did he produce her super popular 2017 "Melodrama" album, but he also had a hand in her (bum-baring) June "Solar Power" release. That's right, after what felt like a looong wait, it looks like new music from Lorde is on the way!

In fact, in May 2020, Lorde sent out an email to her fans (via Billboard) and opened up about what's been going on in her life while mentioning Antonoff — who's also worked with plenty of other A-list singers like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and the Chicks, per Vulture. Apparently "explain[ing] that she and ... Antonoff would meet up in New Zealand and in Los Angeles to work on music," according to Billboard, Lorde added, "A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down [due to the coronavirus pandemic]. We're still working away — Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything."

While it's clear that things are still going strong when it comes to Lorde's professional relationship with Antonoff, there happens to be plenty of fans out there who are under the unwavering opinion that there's something more going on between these two particular stars.