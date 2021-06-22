Former Crisis Manager Weighs In On The Bullying Accusations Against Meghan Markle

In a series of tweets on June 19, former PR crisis manager Benjamin Bryant weighed in on the recent slew of negative news stories about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Bryant believes the "stories seem false" and outlines why he thinks the wave of unfavorable coverage about Harry and Meghan attempts to smear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Bryant explains that there is usually a pattern of behavior when he's investigated toxic manager complaints; he says the allegations about Meghan bullying her staff don't fit the pattern. Bryant tweeted: "I've never dug into a toxic manager's life and not found consistent examples from the past and at least strong hints of same in the present. Adults don't become ... 'bullies' in one job only, for a short period, and then just stop."

Bryant said that a manager might "become less pleasant under duress, more exacting under pressure." But Bryant observed that the claims about Meghan's bullying her staff and acting out seem extremely out of left field, to say the least.

For her part, Meghan's rep released a statement, via Us Weekly, denying the "distorted" accusations, saying they "undermined the duchess" and claiming it was no coincidence they came out right before Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview in March.

Now, Bryant is giving an overview of the processes he used to determine the facts of a situation. Keep reading to find out more.