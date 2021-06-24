Meghan McCain Takes Bold Stance On Britney Spears Controversy

Meghan McCain didn't mince words when sounding off about Britney Spears' ongoing legal battle against her father Jamie Spears and her controversial conservatorship. On the June 24 episode of "The View," McCain stated that she believes the international pop star's situation has become so frightening, that the United States government should get involved.

"My concern right this moment is if these are people that will do this to this woman for 13 years — 13 years — what can they do right now retaliating? I actually believe this has reached the level that the FBI needs to be involved and extradite her from her home away from these people this very moment because these are people that could continue the abuse in real time. I think it's that extreme," McCain pleaded. Her comments come after the "Stronger" singer spoke in court on June 23 begging for her conservatorship to be dissolved, detailing years of abuse.

"By any card carrying definition, this is a definition of human trafficking," McCain continued. "She is not allowed to have agency over her body, over her reproductive rights, and she is ostensibly being kept as a slave and working as a slave for her family and these conservators," she stated. Britney, in her court statement, likened her conservatorship to sex trafficking as well, as noted by Billboard.

McCain then took aim at the media for making the situation worse for Spears. Keep scrolling to learn what she said and how people are responding.