Here's What The Friends Reunion Taught Jennifer Aniston About Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about how she felt when reunited with her former co-stars for the "Friends" reunion. Aniston, along with the rest of the show's stars, recently came together for the first time since the widely popular sitcom ended in 2004, to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Aniston revealed that the experience was more emotional than she expected. She told USA Today, "We all thought how much fun this is going to be, to go back to the set... (But) it's been so long that you forgot how emotional that time was, to say goodbye to those people."

One "Friend" who was also particularly emotional was Matthew Perry. At one point during the special, he even admits, "I'm going to cry now." During his time on the show, which aired from 1994 to 2004, Perry had struggled with addiction. According to Us Weekly, he first checked himself into rehab in 1997 after becoming addicted to Vicodin. He went back to rehab in 2001 following a hospitalization the year before for pancreatitis resulting from alcohol abuse. Perry explained at the time, "I got sober because I was worried I was going to die the next day."

In 2011, Perry returned to rehab, but these days he seems to be doing better than ever. While Perry once admitted, "I don't remember three years of it," when it came to his time on "Friends," he did recall one thing at the reunion from being on the show that even Aniston learned for the first time.