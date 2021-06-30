The Real Reason Katie Thurston Sent Thomas Home On The Bachelorette

Thomas Jacobs quickly evolved into a red flag on Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" after he revealed to Katie that he joined the reality show to grow his platform, per Entertainment Weekly. After dealing with drama surrounding Thomas on the June 28 episode of "The Bachelorette," Katie sent him home in a shocking way (pictured below): She called his name — seemingly to give him a rose — and then stepped back from him, and informed him his 'Bachelor' audition was over, per Page Six.

Now, Katie is revealing new details about why she decided to send him packing. "One thing that I wish was shown that was kind of like the nail in the coffin for me was he was kind of mean to Tre [Cooper]. And Tre is like the most kind-hearted man, you know?" Katie explained on the June 30 episode of the podcast "The Viall Files." She continued, "So once I heard that, I was like, if you can't handle conversations — I've already experienced it first hand. Like you aren't able to communicate in a normal, effective way. Now you're being mean to Tre who is like a sweetheart. ... I don't have time to waste and so I was like, 'You gotta go.'"

And while some folks — including podcast host Nick Viall and "Bachelor Happy Hour" co-host Becca Kufrin were slightly confused by the narrative surrounding Thomas, Katie made sure her motivations behind sending him home were crystal clear. Keep reading to learn more about the real reason she sent Thomas home.