How Tayshia Adams Reacted When Ex Blake Showed Up For Bachelorette Katie

"Bachelorette" alum Tayshia Adams was definitely surprised when she saw one of her former suitors, Blake Moynes, step onto Katie Thurston's season during the show's June 28 episode. "I literally sat in the chair and I stared at him and I was like, 'What are you doing here?' And I was like, 'This is really cute, but like, what are you doing here?' and I was just really kinda caught off guard," Tayshia said on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast on July 1.

"More so not for myself, like I'm already spoken for, however, I was just like, what are your actual intentions?" she continued. "Like what are you doing here? Also, I was kind of protective over Katie like I knew she was putting her heart and soul into what she was doing and she was forming connections and like she was excited for where her journey was going and so I was just like, 'What are you doing?' You know what I mean?"

