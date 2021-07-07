Jaime Camil Reveals What It Was Really Like Working With Britney Spears

Jaime Camil got candid about what it was really like working with Britney Spears on "Jane the Virgin" in 2015 — and the truth might be surprising.

"Oh, she's the best. She's a sweetheart," he recalled about the global pop star on the June 7 episode of "The Talk" before getting candid about Spears' true persona. "You know, you can tell that people have hurt her in life and she is really hesitant when it comes to opening up, and you know, because people take advantage of her as we all know," he explained. His comments come as a reignited wave of the "Free Britney" movement has swept across social media following Spears' heartbreaking testimony in court on June 23. She pleaded with the judge to remove her controversial father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship, but her request was denied. However, it seems like the "Toxic" singer moved some hearts during her testimony, as both the financial management group Bessemer Trust and Spears' court-appointed attorney have requested to terminate their involvement in the increasingly concerning conservatorship.

Camil added that Spears is "a true professional, always on time," and "lovely to work with." Plus, he had even more positive things to say about the singer once she felt comfortable enough to trust her surroundings on the set of "Jane the Virgin." Keep scrolling to learn more about working with Spears is really like.