Royal Expert Believes Prince William Will Suffer The Most Due To Harry

Prince William could potentially be the one who suffers most as a result of Prince Harry's memoir, according to a royal expert who spoke out to Express. Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, explained that as William is in line to the throne after his dad, Prince Charles, any big claims made in the book could affect his future the most.

"William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry," Seward said. "Basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William's future," she added, noting that no longer "Harry's future" as "he is out of it now, but it is William's future."

It's also William's children who will continue on the royal legacy, meaning anything Harry writes could potentially affect them too. Next in line to the throne after William is his and Kate Middleton's eldest child, Prince George.

The claims came after it was alleged Harry has been trying to make as big of an impact as possible in the world as quickly as he can amid fears he could fall down the royal pecking order and lose the public's attention as William and Kate's children get older.