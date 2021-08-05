Olivia Munn Slid Into This Olympic Star's DMs After Their Silver Medal Win

Olivia Munn was all about sharing the love after swimmer Jay Litherland won silver at the Tokyo Olympics while competing in the men's 400m individual medley, just behind fellow Team USA's Chase Kalisz, who took home the gold. The twosome's impressive display marked the first time two Americans finished in the top two spots since Michael Phelps and Erik Vendt managed the feat during the Athens Olympics back in 2004 (per The New York Times).

Not only that, but Litherland's silver medal win made him the first Asian-American athlete to win a medal on the second official day of the Olympics (per People) — and it's safe to say Munn was impressed with his big achievement.

Litherland told People that Munn slid into his DMs and was more than happy to show off the message, revealing that the actor's note read, "So proud of you. Excited for you." The athlete couldn't seem to hide his excitement, saying, "Just to get a response from [Munn] too. No fan page or anything, the real thing."

Munn doesn't appear to have spoken publicly about the message herself, but she has expressed her desire to compete in the Olympics before. Well, kind of. Back in 2012 she jokingly tweeted, "If the Veggie Samurai app was a real Olympic sport, I think I'd definitely have a shot of making it to the alternate team. Real talk." Yeah, we won't hold our breath on that one.