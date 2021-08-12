Megyn Kelly Lashes Out At Andrew And Chris Cuomo
The following article includes allegations of sexual harassment.
It's not every day you see Megyn Kelly's name in the same headline as Chris Cuomo and his brother Andrew Cuomo. With Kelly leaning more conservative and the Cuomo brothers siding with the left, it's not too surprising that they clash because of their views. This is why we're not supposed to discuss money, religion, and politics, right?
Both parties have had their name in the news several times in recent years with Kelly making headlines in 2018 for the blackface scandal that cost her her job on "Today." This year, she rebounded, landing her own show on Sirius XM, which is a big jump from her podcast. Instead of hearing Kelly on the airwaves just three days a week, her new show includes five-day coverage on the Triumph Channel.
In turn, Andrew Cuomo has been at the center of a big scandal after several women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment. Andrew has denied the claims against him, insisting that they were politically motivated, but after intense scrutiny, he opted to resign from his post as governor of New York. "New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you," he said during his resignation speech, per CNN. "I would never want to be unhelpful in any way."
So, what's Kelly's beef with the Cuomos? Keep reading to find out.
Megyn Kelly blasted Chris and Andrew Cuomo because of their father
Megyn Kelly has not been shy about speaking her mind in the past, so why would she change that now? Kelly commented on a hot-topic issue regarding brothers Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo and the sexual harassment allegations against Andrew.
During an interview with Newsmax, Kelly gave her opinion on the Cuomo brothers, and she didn't hold anything back. As a self-proclaimed "lifelong New York state gal," the former "Today" host accused the two men of getting to where they are today because of who their father was. "I mean, he was born into such a family of privilege — he and his loser brother on CNN — born into such a family of privilege," she said of Andrew. "These guys never would've achieved the positions they have had it not been for their daddy and his name. Very popular three-term governor of New York, Mario Cuomo."
Kelly added that when people "get into these positions," they end up abusing them. And she didn't stop there. "Now we find out they worked together to silence these women and try to attack these 11 accusers that came forward against Andrew Cuomo, none of whom came from any positions of power," she stated. As one final blow, Kelly also slammed the media for its lack of coverage of Andrew's nursing home scandal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One thing is for sure — we don't think this trio will be grabbing dinner together anytime soon.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).