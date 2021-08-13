How Does Lynne Spears Feel About Jamie Spears Today?

It was only just in June that Britney Spears appeared virtually in a courtroom to reveal her truth about the allegedly abusive conservatorship she'd been under for the last 13 years. Spears divulged details about the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of her father, Jamie Spears. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it," the mom of two expressed, via Billboard. She also alluded to the fact that her other family members did not come to her rescue while she endured this alleged abuse, saying "I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you."

The Grammy winner appeared via phone in July, this time with her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart. Spears only had access to a court-appointed lawyer since 2008. "I want to press charges against my father today," Spears begged tearfully, per CNN. "I want an investigation into my dad." The pop singer's father finally filed paperwork on August 12 agreeing to "step down" as her conservator. However, there is no set date for when he will step down, according to NPR. "Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the court," Jamie's lawyer wrote in the court document.

How does Britney's mom Lynne Spears feel about her ex-husband Jamie stepping down? Read on to find out.