More Bad News Revealed For LeVar Burton

LeVar Burton just got more bad news after it was revealed he won't be the new host of "Jeopardy!" amid much speculation over who would take over the iconic role after Alex Trebek's death in November 2020. Sony Pictures Television confirmed on August 11 that show executive producer, Mike Richards would be the new permanent host while former "Blossom" and "The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik will take on hosting duties for primetime specials (via NPR).

Both had previously showed off their chops as hosts by guest hosting episodes in the interim of the network finding a replacement. Other stars who tried their hand at the role included Robin Roberts, Aaron Rodgers, and Burton. Burton — who's perhaps most famous for appearing in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and as the host of "Reading Rainbow" on PBS — was arguably the favorite amongst fans, with many sharing their disappointment that the actor wasn't chosen.

Burton was such a frontrunner with viewers to take over the role that more than 267,700 people signed a Change.org petition set up "to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we'd all love to see him as the next host of 'Jeopardy!'"

