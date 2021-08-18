Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Ready To Enter A New Chapter In Their Lives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made it clear that they want more privacy since stepping down from their duties within the British royal family. However, they plan to re-enter public life in a more official capacity according to author and royal expert Omid Scobie, who co-wrote "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family." Scobie's book details the couple's romance and the tensions that led them to officially step back from the royal family. Now, the couple is entering an "era of visibility," Scobie revealed to People on August 18. "They're a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground," he continued. "They say that the proof is in the pudding, and what we are about to see is that pudding."

The couple also plans to increase the amount of in-person charity work they do with the Archewell Foundation, which they founded. "They seem to be existing in a different place, and that place is much healthier," Scobie explained to People. "Meghan famously spoke about that it was not enough to survive — we are now in the thrive chapter."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a personal note on their foundation's website on Tuesday about Afghanistan, Haiti, and COVID-19, encouraging people to donate to charities working to mitigate the worldly disasters. Their statement, though, was met with backlash from social media users.