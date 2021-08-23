Jeopardy!'s First Guest Host After The Mike Richards Scandal Has Fans Split

Three days after executive producer Mike Richards officially stepped down from his role as the new host of "Jeopardy!" on August 20, it seems the beloved but beleaguered game show is getting someone else to fill the role — at least on a temporary basis.

The week before, it was announced that Richards would assume the post last held by Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020 from pancreatic cancer. This decision was met a mixed reaction from viewers, and Richards quickly made his exit following an uncovered controversy. As The Hollywood Reporter summarized, past lawsuits levied against Richards for alleged discrimination during his tenure as an executive producer on "The Price Is Right" — along with comments he made on his podcast which were misogynistic, classist, antisemitic, and racist in nature — caused an uproar amongst fans, leading to his exit.

Considering that fans felt Richards was largely a puzzling choice to begin with, it seems his departure has largely gone uncontested. Instead, the focus has now shifted back to square one: who will take on the mantel of hosting "Jeopardy!"? Like last time, the announcement for who producers and executives have picked for the time being is causing another stir.