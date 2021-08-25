The Reason Andrew Cuomo Got His Emmy Taken Away

The same day former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially stepped down from his duties over sexual harassment allegations, it seems the death knell was sounded not once, but twice, after the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences formally stripped him of his Emmy. According to a report by the New York Post, the award was rescinded due to the overwhelming backlash the career politician received after the publication of a report issued by the state attorney general's office, which stated that upon a thorough investigation, they had found that Cuomo had conclusively sexually harassed at least 11 women, many of whom at one point or another were under his employ.

In their official statement on the matter, the International Academy expressed that "in light of the New York Attorney General's report, and Andrew Cuomo subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 international Emmy Award," per the Post. The statement added that "his name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy material going forward."

For some, it might be a surprise that Cuomo was awarded an Emmy to begin with. So what's the story behind it all? And could it signal further trouble for the disgraced governor? Keep on reading to find out.