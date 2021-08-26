Joe Biden And Ron DeSantis' Feud Explained

Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden's feud started after the 2020 election. DeSantis never congratulated Biden on winning the 2020 presidential election, but the Orlando Weekly reported that after Trump lost the Electoral College vote, the Florida governor acknowledged Trump lost. "The president has been one hell of an ally for this state..." DeSantis said. "So, it's unfortunate, I think, for Florida." The comments were definitely not a great start to their working relationship.

The relationship didn't improve after Biden took office. In February, the president discussed limiting travel to COVID-19 hot spot states like Florida. DeSantis said that he "100% opposed" any Florida travel restrictions and called it "a political attack." Per WTXL, DeSantis said, "I think it would be unconstitutional, it would be unwise and it would be unjust."

The Biden-DeSantis feud erupted again in August as Florida students prepared to go back to school. The Miami Herald reported that the schools are in a "frightening state of affairs." According to the AP, some parents are challenging DeSantis' order allowing parents to decide if their kids wear masks to school. Despite the threats, some of the school districts in Florida are defying Desantis, and Biden has stated he will support these districts if funding is cut. According to CNN, the governor is fighting mask mandates because of personal freedom, saying "Politicians want to force you to cover your face as a way for them to cover their own asses."