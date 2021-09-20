How Did The Emmys Call Out Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves a big topic of conversation during the 2021 Emmys (aka the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards if you want to get formal) as Cedric the Entertainer took a few jabs at the couple.

Meghan, of course, is a very successful actor in her own right. The star shot to fame as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," appearing in more than 100 episodes of the legal drama between Season 1 and Season 7. She's also popped up in a few more big shows, including "CSI: Miami," "90210," and "Fringe."

The star has since stepped back from her career in front of the camera as an actor, leaving her role in "Suits" in 2017 after things got serious with her now husband, Prince Harry. "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh told BBC Radio 4's "Today" in 2017 that the decision was made to write Meghan's character out of the show because of her blossoming relationship with the British royal.

Korsh explained the writers "decided to take a gamble that these two people are in love and it's going to work out," and they planned for Meghan having to leave the show because of her new life. "It's much easier to undo that, if it came to it, than to just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she's going to go," he said.

But it wasn't exactly Meghan's acting career that was the talk of the 2021 Emmys. Scroll on for the royal call outs.