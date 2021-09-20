How Did The Emmys Call Out Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves a big topic of conversation during the 2021 Emmys (aka the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards if you want to get formal) as Cedric the Entertainer took a few jabs at the couple.
Meghan, of course, is a very successful actor in her own right. The star shot to fame as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," appearing in more than 100 episodes of the legal drama between Season 1 and Season 7. She's also popped up in a few more big shows, including "CSI: Miami," "90210," and "Fringe."
The star has since stepped back from her career in front of the camera as an actor, leaving her role in "Suits" in 2017 after things got serious with her now husband, Prince Harry. "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh told BBC Radio 4's "Today" in 2017 that the decision was made to write Meghan's character out of the show because of her blossoming relationship with the British royal.
Korsh explained the writers "decided to take a gamble that these two people are in love and it's going to work out," and they planned for Meghan having to leave the show because of her new life. "It's much easier to undo that, if it came to it, than to just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she's going to go," he said.
But it wasn't exactly Meghan's acting career that was the talk of the 2021 Emmys. Scroll on for the royal call outs.
Cedric the Entertainer joked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal family drama
Cedric the Entertainer wasn't afraid to go there when it came to making Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jokes while hosting the 2021 Emmys on September 19. He began by talking about one of Netflix's biggest hits, "The Crown," and that now infamous sit-down Meghan and Harry did with Oprah Winfrey in March.
"As great as 'The Crown' is, it pales in comparison to the real monarchy. I mean, that Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. That was the real tea right there, wasn't it!?" he teased (via Metro).
Cedric also referenced the couple's bombshell claim a royal family member discussed the color of their son Archie's skin before his birth. "Meghan must put it on that boy because he renounced his throne quicker than Eddie Murphy in 'Coming to America,'" the comedian joked. "I can't believe they were talking about little Archie. How dark that little baby gonna be."
The star went on to claim that the royals "need little Archie" because "[Prince] Charles can't dance," quipping, "Who else going to teach them how to TikTok I can just see it now, baby Archie with the queen, like come on Gammy." He joked about Queen Elizabeth II getting down with her great-grandson, teasing, "The whole crown behind them like, 'Okay Your Majesty, I see you!'"
We can't lie. The queen getting down to Pia Mia's "Do It Again" is something we'd love to see.