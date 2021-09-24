The Real Reason Rudy Giuliani Was Banned From Fox News
If there was ever a question of loyalty within former President Donald Trump's administration, Rudy Giuliani would've passed with flying colors. Throughout Trump's campaign, Giuliani was the 45th president's right-hand man, even though he lost a great amount of prestige to get there.
In May, Giuliani had his home and office searched by federal investigators because of a criminal probe into his Ukraine business dealings. In July, Giuliani had his law license suspended in New York and D.C. because of the many false statements he made about the 2020 election. He also was accused of being inebriated during an anniversary speech at the annual 9/11 memorial dinner in New York. Giuliani mocked Queen Elizabeth II and denied being friends with Prince Andrew, amongst other things, per Insider. Giuliani vehemently denied being drunk during his speech, though, saying the claim was an attack to smear his name. "Yes, I had a scotch. But I was not drunk. There is a deliberate attempt [by] the left-wing to paint me that way," he said to the Daily Mail.
If things weren't already looking bleak, Giuliani is now officially banned from one of his favorite news networks, Fox News. Read on to find out why.
Rudy Giuliani is now banned from Fox News
Rudy Giuliani has reportedly been banned from Fox News for three months, according to Politico. Giuliani was supposed to appear on the 20th-anniversary coverage for 9/11 on "Fox & Friends," but the host, Pete Hegseth called and told him he was cut from the program. According to Politico's sources, network bookers were told that this ruling comes "from the top."
The surprising ban also includes Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, who is currently running for governor of New York as a Republican. The network declined to comment on the reported three-month barring, per Politico.
Giuliani is a Donald Trump loyalist, so it's odd that a Republican-leaning news network would ban him for any reason. It seems that Giuliani's unwavering loyalty to Trump, his anger with the results of the 2020 election, and involving Fox News with his shenanigans might be the reasons behind the bad blood between the network and the former Mayor of New York.
Fox News is being sued, thanks to Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani was hired as former President Donald Trump's lawyer when Trump was trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. While searching for evidence of fraud, Giuliani repeated false claims about Dominion Voting Systems being a part of a scheme to rig the election, per Rolling Stone. Giuliani and his legal team claimed that the Dominion Voting Systems were in cahoots with liberal mega-donors and communists in Venezuela, but these claims were denied internally by the Trump Campaign. Dominion Voting Systems wasn't happy with these unfounded claims and hit Giuliani with a defamation lawsuit, per Politico. They also sued Fox News for $1.6 billion for allowing Giuliani to make false statements. The lawsuit might be the reason behind Fox News pressing pause on its relationship with Giuliani.
A source close to Giuliani told Politico, "Rudy is really hurt because he did a big favor for Rupert [Murdoch]." In 1996, Giuliani's administration was involved with a dispute between Murdoch and Time Warner, advocating for the brand-new Fox News Channel to be launched on the cable provider, per The New York Times. "He was instrumental in getting Fox on Time Warner so it could be watched in New York City," the source said to Politico.
Maybe now Giuliani can focus on more important things with his time, like becoming a Twitter influencer for his buddy, CEO Michael James Lindell of "MyPillow."