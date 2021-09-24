The Real Reason Rudy Giuliani Was Banned From Fox News

If there was ever a question of loyalty within former President Donald Trump's administration, Rudy Giuliani would've passed with flying colors. Throughout Trump's campaign, Giuliani was the 45th president's right-hand man, even though he lost a great amount of prestige to get there.

In May, Giuliani had his home and office searched by federal investigators because of a criminal probe into his Ukraine business dealings. In July, Giuliani had his law license suspended in New York and D.C. because of the many false statements he made about the 2020 election. He also was accused of being inebriated during an anniversary speech at the annual 9/11 memorial dinner in New York. Giuliani mocked Queen Elizabeth II and denied being friends with Prince Andrew, amongst other things, per Insider. Giuliani vehemently denied being drunk during his speech, though, saying the claim was an attack to smear his name. "Yes, I had a scotch. But I was not drunk. There is a deliberate attempt [by] the left-wing to paint me that way," he said to the Daily Mail.

If things weren't already looking bleak, Giuliani is now officially banned from one of his favorite news networks, Fox News. Read on to find out why.