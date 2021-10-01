What Is Prince George Obsessed With, According To Prince William?

We are obsessed with the adorable Prince George. He's cute, thoughtful, and expressive — something we have seen over the past few years, including his latest appearance at the Euro 2020 final soccer game between England and Italy.

The young prince was present at the Wembley Stadium with his mother Kate Middleton and father Prince William on July 11. Like his father — who can't seem to get enough of sports and outdoors — George, too, loves the rush of sports. It was evident throughout the match with his facial expression. The world saw how cute of a soccer fan little George can be. The prince jumped out of his seat to celebrate England's goal and gave his mother a hug. When Italy scored, George looked away, almost dejected. England lost in the penalty shootout, and a visibly upset George was comforted by parents Kate and William. He was joined by around 60,000 fans present at the stadium, and lived each moment of the game and was seen on an emotional rollercoaster. Italy won the championship, while George won hearts.

We all got to see how passionate George can be for the game, but it turns out soccer isn't the only thing that he seems to be obsessed with. Yes, the emotions ran high at the finals, but there's something else that engages the little soccer fan as much. Here's more on what George is obsessed with, according to his father, William.