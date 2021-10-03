What COVID-19 Vaccine Did Donald Trump Get?

Reuters reported the United States death toll from COVID-19 has hit 700,000. On October 1, the day the U.S. reached the tragic milestone, Yahoo Finance talked to former President Donald Trump about the coronavirus, vaccines, and other topics. The 45th president told the outlet, "I thought it would have been gone long before now." Back in August, Trump recommended getting vaccinated at a rally in Alabama. At the time, Trump told the audience, who booed him, "I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you've got to do what you've got to do, but I recommend that you take the vaccines."

The race to get more Americans vaccinated is growing. According to Yahoo Finance, a September 2021 CDC study reported "unvaccinated people accounted for 95% of all new cases and 92% of deaths from COVID," from April to June 2021. On September 27, President Joe Biden and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell got booster shots and encouraged Americans to get vaccinated, per the Associated Press. McConnell, who is a polio survivor, told the AP, "Like I've been saying for months, these safe and effective vaccines are the way to defend ourselves and our families from this terrible virus."

As the push for vaccinations gets more urgent, some wonder which COVID-19 vaccine Trump received. He opened up about that, too.