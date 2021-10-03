What COVID-19 Vaccine Did Donald Trump Get?
Reuters reported the United States death toll from COVID-19 has hit 700,000. On October 1, the day the U.S. reached the tragic milestone, Yahoo Finance talked to former President Donald Trump about the coronavirus, vaccines, and other topics. The 45th president told the outlet, "I thought it would have been gone long before now." Back in August, Trump recommended getting vaccinated at a rally in Alabama. At the time, Trump told the audience, who booed him, "I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you've got to do what you've got to do, but I recommend that you take the vaccines."
The race to get more Americans vaccinated is growing. According to Yahoo Finance, a September 2021 CDC study reported "unvaccinated people accounted for 95% of all new cases and 92% of deaths from COVID," from April to June 2021. On September 27, President Joe Biden and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell got booster shots and encouraged Americans to get vaccinated, per the Associated Press. McConnell, who is a polio survivor, told the AP, "Like I've been saying for months, these safe and effective vaccines are the way to defend ourselves and our families from this terrible virus."
As the push for vaccinations gets more urgent, some wonder which COVID-19 vaccine Trump received. He opened up about that, too.
Will Donald Trump get a booster shot?
In his interview with Yahoo Finance, Donald Trump discussed his vaccine experience. Trump told the outlet, "I got the Pfizer and I would have been very happy with any of them." Yahoo Finance reported that the former president and his wife Melania Trump got vaccinated in January before leaving the White House. Still, the Trumps did not share their vaccination status until March. The former leader told the outlet that he's not sure if he'll get a booster shot, "If I felt that it was necessary and let's see where this whole thing is going."
According to NPR, "unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19," compared to people who are vaccinated. NPR reported that a CDC study of 600,000 Americans found that the Moderna vaccine effectiveness was "significantly higher." The Moderna vaccine is 95% effective, with Pfizer vaccine effectiveness at 80% and Johnson & Johnson vaccine effectiveness was 60%.
Many political leaders have encouraged Americans to get vaccinated. NBC News reported that former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama made several television commercials urging Americans to get a vaccine shot.