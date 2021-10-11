What Does Prince William Really Think Of Prince Andrew?
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
It is one of those scandals that the royal family cannot easily wash off or forget. Following the sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew — and his connection with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein (who died in prison in 2019) — Prince Charles' brother has been forced to let go of his royal duties. Most recently, Reuters reported that the U.K. police said they would not take any "further action" after reviewing the sexual assault allegations by Virginia Giuffre against Prince Andrew, but the damage is done.
According to Reuters, Giuffre had alleged in her lawsuit that Andrew forced her to have sex with him when she was still underage at the house of Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been accused of helping Epstein recruit girls and sexually abuse them, per the BBC. Giuffre also alleged that Andrew abused her at Epstein's Manhattan mansion and his private island in the Virgin Islands. Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations, but the build-up around the case was enough to shatter his reputation among royal fans and at least some of his family.
As Andrew finds himself in the thick of controversies, some royal family members are turning their backs on him — including Prince William, his nephew and the second in line to the throne.
Prince William allegedly perceives Prince Andrew as a 'threat 'to the royal family
Prince William is a successor to the British throne and has a reputation to uphold, and he isn't too keen on having his uncle Prince Andrew reconcile with his royal duties.
"There is no way in the world he's ever coming back, the family will never let it happen," a royal source told The Sunday Times (via The Sun), while a second insider added that "William is no fan of Uncle Andrew." A third person claimed that the future king is triggered by the "ungracious and ungrateful" attitude of Andrew towards his position, which he believes is a "threat" and a "risk" to the royal family. "Any suggestion that there isn't gratitude for the institution, anything that could lead anyone in the public to think that senior members of the royal family aren't grateful for their position, [William thinks] is really dangerous," the source remarked.
Andrew finds his reputation tarnished — both in the public and the royal family — and he is quickly losing support. "Nine months ago [Andrew's siblings] Charles, Anne and Edward had a meeting, a summit, and agreed there was no way back for him," a source told The Sun earlier in October — though there are rumors that his mother, Queen Elizabeth, is helping him out somewhat. Still, the royal family is to uphold its reputation, the members have to make their stand clear on a disgraced Andrew. William seems to know it, and his alleged response highlights how he can no longer let the royal reputation slip out of hands.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).