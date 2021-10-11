What Does Prince William Really Think Of Prince Andrew?

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

It is one of those scandals that the royal family cannot easily wash off or forget. Following the sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew — and his connection with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein (who died in prison in 2019) — Prince Charles' brother has been forced to let go of his royal duties. Most recently, Reuters reported that the U.K. police said they would not take any "further action" after reviewing the sexual assault allegations by Virginia Giuffre against Prince Andrew, but the damage is done.

According to Reuters, Giuffre had alleged in her lawsuit that Andrew forced her to have sex with him when she was still underage at the house of Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been accused of helping Epstein recruit girls and sexually abuse them, per the BBC. Giuffre also alleged that Andrew abused her at Epstein's Manhattan mansion and his private island in the Virgin Islands. Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations, but the build-up around the case was enough to shatter his reputation among royal fans and at least some of his family.

As Andrew finds himself in the thick of controversies, some royal family members are turning their backs on him — including Prince William, his nephew and the second in line to the throne.