Why Is Donald Trump Reportedly Struggling To Find Legal Representation?

According to an October report published by CNN, sources and experts who spoke to the news network were candid as to why, in the words of Berkeley law professor John Woo, lawyers and law firms are steering clear of Trump "not [with] a 10-foot pole," but a "1,000-foot pole." Reportedly, reasons for this wide berth are split between Trump's record of not paying his legal representation (as he allegedly did to Rudy Giuliani) and his exhausting efforts to cling to baseless claims of election fraud in November 2020.

One source disclosed Trump has been turned down by at least four high-profile law firms within the past few weeks for representation, and that one of the four, William Burck, has represented 11 Trump associates in the past. Another source also claimed to CNN that the latest dismissal by Burck was the last of three and that Burck's reasoning was directly tied to Trump's unsubstantiated fraud claims.

Despite this, Trump has attempted to spin these shutdowns into good PR. Referring to the lawyers who refused to take him under their wing, Trump said in a statement, "I don't even know who they are, they are just looking to get publicity." As for questions about whether Trump actually pays his lawyers, Trump said: "I do pay my lawyers when they do a good job."