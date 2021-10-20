Jason Momoa Freaked Out When He Met This Celebrity
Celebrities have crushes on each other too; afterall, they're just like us regular folk, but with much more access. For instance, on October 17, Cardi B freaked out on Twitter when she saw a video of Penn Badgley claiming he is a part of the Bardi Gang. "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!!" Cardi B exclaimed with several shocked emojis. "Yoooo like I'm famous famous."
Furthermore, nearly every celebrity has lost their mind over meeting Beyoncé for the first time (understandably so). However, Beyoncé once admitted in a MTV "Très" interview that she was starstruck meeting Selena Quintanilla when she was younger. "Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio and I think listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation. ... I think she is a legend and I admire her," Beyoncé said. "And she was so talented, so I'm very happy that even though she didn't know who I was, I'm still so excited that I got that opportunity."
So when we heard that Jason Momoa joined the "The Ellen Degeneres Show" via video call and discussed becoming unglued while meeting a certain celebrity he admired, we were all ears.
Jason Momoa 'geeked out' over Billie Eilish
Jason Momoa is living the life many would dream of. Who wouldn't kill to call Lisa Bonet their wife, Zoë Kravitz their daughter, and Lenny Kravitz their best friend? Even though he is surrounded by Hollywood royalty, Momoa still gets starstruck meeting certain celebrities. Momoa went on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" on October 19 to discuss the multiple projects that he's working on, and he mentioned that at the "No Time To Die" premiere, he met Billie Eilish with his children, and he completely lost it.
"It was a pretty special night ... and I finally got to bring my babies. We got all dressed up and, you know, went shopping with my daughter and my son and then we got to meet Billie Eilish, which is like, I mean, she's the biggest," he said. "I mean, for many people, but for in our family, my children, they shared her music with me first and so it's like that first thing where I shared so much music with them, that was the first one [they shared with me]. And so when we saw her, we just lost it. I lost it. We all geeked out," Momoa concluded.
Eilish has captured the hearts of many stars. Jared Leto told James Corden on "The Late Late Show" that he's fond of the singer and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, in January. So much so, that he debated signing them. "They're just incredibly intelligent, really empathetic, just really good people," he said.