Jason Momoa Freaked Out When He Met This Celebrity

Celebrities have crushes on each other too; afterall, they're just like us regular folk, but with much more access. For instance, on October 17, Cardi B freaked out on Twitter when she saw a video of Penn Badgley claiming he is a part of the Bardi Gang. "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!!" Cardi B exclaimed with several shocked emojis. "Yoooo like I'm famous famous."

Furthermore, nearly every celebrity has lost their mind over meeting Beyoncé for the first time (understandably so). However, Beyoncé once admitted in a MTV "Très" interview that she was starstruck meeting Selena Quintanilla when she was younger. "Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio and I think listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation. ... I think she is a legend and I admire her," Beyoncé said. "And she was so talented, so I'm very happy that even though she didn't know who I was, I'm still so excited that I got that opportunity."

So when we heard that Jason Momoa joined the "The Ellen Degeneres Show" via video call and discussed becoming unglued while meeting a certain celebrity he admired, we were all ears.