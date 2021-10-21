Pink Makes Her Feelings About Liz Cheney Clear
Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, is known for saying what's on her mind and doesn't care who it offends. For instance, in 2006 Pink wrote a song called "Dear Mr. President," painting a very unflattering picture about the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush. "I hope the president is proud of the fact that we live in a country where we can do things like that, where we can have dissent, talk, communicate and share our opinions," Pink said in a 2006 MTV interview.
Pink also slammed outspoken Donald Trump supporters on Twitter, and let them know she doesn't live in the same reality as them. "How can anyone call themself a patriot or American if you re-elect a president that doesn't govern, respect, or represent half of our country?" Pink said in the video. "That's not America. That's your America."
Now Pink is tweeting about America's political representatives again, but this time it's about Liz Cheney. Pink's feelings about Cheney couldn't be any clearer — even if they may be a bit surprising.
Pink calls Liz Cheney 'a patriot'
On October 21, Pink responded to a tweet that asked to "Describe Liz Cheney in a word." Pink decided to tweet the Republican Twitter account back, writing, "Patriot." Pink's fans have split reactions to her "patriot" tweet. One Twitter user retorted, "She would be if she supported voting rights...", while this Twitter user celebrated, saying "I second that!" Pink presumably skews liberal. In 2008, she made her support for Barack Obama known, and when she was caught wearing a Biden-Harris shirt in September 2020, per Fox News. However, Cheney is a Republican, but Cheney and Pink both have a person they both dislike in common: former President Donald Trump.
Cheney is constantly speaking out against Trump, like on September 26, when she spoke about him on "60 Minutes". "I think that millions of people around the country have been betrayed and misled, and deceived by Donald Trump. He has said that the election was stolen. He continues to say that," Cheney said. "He continues to say things that aren't true, and continues to raise money off of those claims.
Pink is also known to criticize Trump. In June 2020, she tweeted her very strong feelings to his (now deactivated) account. "You're a coward and a racist and just like everything else you've ever attempted in your life, A COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE. I can't wait to vote you out in November," Pink said. "Maybe you'll see the results from your baby bunker."