What Did Halyna Hutchins' Sister Just Say About Their Relationship?

Halyna Hutchins tragically lost her life during a horrific incident on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust" on October 21. Hutchins died after Baldwin "discharged a prop firearm" (via Sky News) while Hutchins' was working as the movie's cinematographer.

According to court documents shared by BBC News, Hutchins was standing behind the movie's director, Joel Souza, when she was accidentally shot. Souza was also struck by the gun, but survived. Baldwin was reportedly rehearsing a scene "and practicing a cross draw" after being told the gun was safe to use when Hutchins was shot in the stomach. She sadly passed away from her injuries after being airlifted to the hospital (via People).

Many tributes have poured in to the talented cinematographer in the wake of her passing, including a touching Instagram post from actor Joe Manganiello. He posted a black and white photo of her on a movie set with a large camera set up and called her "an absolutely incredible talent and a great person" in a lengthy caption. He went on to call the incident "a horrible tragedy," and added, "My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her." Hutchins and Manganiello worked together on the 2020 movie "Archenemy."

Hutchins' family have also spoken out following her death, including her sister, who just shared a touching insight into her relationship with the late cinematographer.