What Did Halyna Hutchins' Sister Just Say About Their Relationship?
Halyna Hutchins tragically lost her life during a horrific incident on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust" on October 21. Hutchins died after Baldwin "discharged a prop firearm" (via Sky News) while Hutchins' was working as the movie's cinematographer.
According to court documents shared by BBC News, Hutchins was standing behind the movie's director, Joel Souza, when she was accidentally shot. Souza was also struck by the gun, but survived. Baldwin was reportedly rehearsing a scene "and practicing a cross draw" after being told the gun was safe to use when Hutchins was shot in the stomach. She sadly passed away from her injuries after being airlifted to the hospital (via People).
Many tributes have poured in to the talented cinematographer in the wake of her passing, including a touching Instagram post from actor Joe Manganiello. He posted a black and white photo of her on a movie set with a large camera set up and called her "an absolutely incredible talent and a great person" in a lengthy caption. He went on to call the incident "a horrible tragedy," and added, "My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her." Hutchins and Manganiello worked together on the 2020 movie "Archenemy."
Hutchins' family have also spoken out following her death, including her sister, who just shared a touching insight into her relationship with the late cinematographer.
Halyna Hutchins sister's touching tribute
Halyna Hutchins' sister, Svetlana Androsovych, spoke out about her death to Kyiv Post, saying, "I loved her very much; I was very proud of her, and she was my role model. We were always close and remained in touch, despite the distance. This loss is a great grief for our family, and I see how hard it is for our parents." Androsovych added that she "cannot comprehend" her sister's tragic death.
"Her determination was admired by many. Her marriage and relationship with her husband is an example to follow — no quarrels or scandals. It was real love, their beautiful son, is proof of that, we call him 'wunderkind' — a brilliant and capable boy," Androsovych added, referring to Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, who himself has spoken out about the tragedy.
Androsovych previously voiced her thoughts to The Sun, asking, "How was this negligence allowed by such a team of professionals? This is just such an absolutely absurd coincidence." She added she wasn't sure what would come to light in the police investigation, noting "God only knows what happened" on the set, but added it was "just so incredibly hard to live through it."
"The only thing we want right now is to be there with my mum next to Halyna's husband and their son to make sure he feels our support," Androsovych said.
A GoFundMe set up to provide funds for Hutchins' family has so far raised more than $202,000.