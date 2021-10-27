Chrissy Teigen Is Celebrating A Major Milestone With Her Sobriety

Chrissy Teigen is once again active on Twitter, and took to the social media platform to announce that October 26 marked her 100 days sober streak. She posted a screenshot of the notification with the simple caption, "Eeeeee!" But the cookbook author and erstwhile social media darling was more expansive in an interview with Hoda Kotb on the "Today" show.

Teigen explained that after the Courtney Stodden bullying scandal, she lost jobs and brand partnerships, which actually gave her an opportunity to clear her head and rethink. "For me it was a big moment of like, 'Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this." ... There's that old cliché of 'I'm glad it happened,' but truly it made me a stronger person. A better person," she told the host. "That's when I went sober, I went clean — I'm actually 100 days sober today and I'm, like, so excited, yeah. I feel so good. I feel very clearheaded."

Teigen ultimately said she hopes the people she has both publicly and privately apologized to can accept her words. Look, nobody's perfect, right? And if Teigen can take her public shaming and learn and grow from it? We're all about it.