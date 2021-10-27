Chrissy Teigen Is Celebrating A Major Milestone With Her Sobriety
Chrissy Teigen has had a rough year. She started as one of the most popular and ubiquitous personalities on the internet, then took herself off the internet for her mental health due to bullying. She soon returned to social media, but just as quickly took herself off again after Courtney Stodden revealed how Teigen herself had been a bully to them in a May interview with The Daily Beast. In the midst of this, Teigen very publicly went through a late-stage miscarriage.
Now very much back on the internet again, Teigen has gone public with another major personal life event: her sobriety. And it's not just on social media. While promoting her latest cookbook, "Cravings: All Together," Teigen is giving interviews about the personal journey she's gone through in the past year, what she's learned, and why she's celebrating this major sobriety milestone.
Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her sobriety
Chrissy Teigen is once again active on Twitter, and took to the social media platform to announce that October 26 marked her 100 days sober streak. She posted a screenshot of the notification with the simple caption, "Eeeeee!" But the cookbook author and erstwhile social media darling was more expansive in an interview with Hoda Kotb on the "Today" show.
Teigen explained that after the Courtney Stodden bullying scandal, she lost jobs and brand partnerships, which actually gave her an opportunity to clear her head and rethink. "For me it was a big moment of like, 'Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this." ... There's that old cliché of 'I'm glad it happened,' but truly it made me a stronger person. A better person," she told the host. "That's when I went sober, I went clean — I'm actually 100 days sober today and I'm, like, so excited, yeah. I feel so good. I feel very clearheaded."
Teigen ultimately said she hopes the people she has both publicly and privately apologized to can accept her words. Look, nobody's perfect, right? And if Teigen can take her public shaming and learn and grow from it? We're all about it.