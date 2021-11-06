The Shocking Thing Donald Trump Just Said About The Accidental Shooting On The Rust Set

You can always count on former President Donald Trump to say something shocking. After all, Trump blasted the late former Secretary of State Colin Powell just hours after his death. The former president also lashes out regularly at President Joe Biden and GOP leader Mitch McConnell. Like a middle school bully, Trump loves to create nicknames for his opponents. During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump called Marco Rubio "Little Marco," and taunted Ted Cruz with the nickname "Lyin' Ted." Of course, the nickname Trump used the most was "Crooked Hillary," which referenced his primary competition, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

After insulting war hero Sen. John McCain for years, he subsequently ramped up his attacks on Meghan McCain, calling the late senator's daughter a "lowlife" in October. But the ever-sassy Meghan tweeted, "Thanks for the publicity boomer," when Trump slammed her new Audible memoir. The former host of "The View" clearly knows how to shut Trump down.

After this walkthrough of Trump's famous insults, however, his comments about the tragedy on the "Rust" set should surprise no one. Find out the shocking thing Trump said about the accidental shooting on the "Rust" set. (Yes, even for the former president, it's pretty bad.)