The Shocking Thing Donald Trump Just Said About The Accidental Shooting On The Rust Set
You can always count on former President Donald Trump to say something shocking. After all, Trump blasted the late former Secretary of State Colin Powell just hours after his death. The former president also lashes out regularly at President Joe Biden and GOP leader Mitch McConnell. Like a middle school bully, Trump loves to create nicknames for his opponents. During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump called Marco Rubio "Little Marco," and taunted Ted Cruz with the nickname "Lyin' Ted." Of course, the nickname Trump used the most was "Crooked Hillary," which referenced his primary competition, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
After insulting war hero Sen. John McCain for years, he subsequently ramped up his attacks on Meghan McCain, calling the late senator's daughter a "lowlife" in October. But the ever-sassy Meghan tweeted, "Thanks for the publicity boomer," when Trump slammed her new Audible memoir. The former host of "The View" clearly knows how to shut Trump down.
After this walkthrough of Trump's famous insults, however, his comments about the tragedy on the "Rust" set should surprise no one. Find out the shocking thing Trump said about the accidental shooting on the "Rust" set. (Yes, even for the former president, it's pretty bad.)
Donald Trump suggested Alec Baldwin intentionally fired his gun on the 'Rust' set
Donald Trump suggested Alec Baldwin might have intentionally fired his prop gun on the set of "Rust." According to reports, the actor accidentally killed cinematographer Halyana Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza when his supposedly "cold" gun fired a live round of ammunition.
During a November 4 radio interview, Trump implied Baldwin had sinister motives. Trump said, "He's a troubled guy. There's something wrong with him. I've watched him for years. He gets into fistfights with reporters. Look, I don't like reporters... but you don't get into fistfights. I mean, everything he does, he's a volatile guy. He's a nutjob." As if to pour gasoline on the metaphorical fire of the "Rust" tragedy, Trump continued, "Maybe he loaded it... there's something wrong with him, he's a sick guy." Even for Trump, these comments seem to cross the line.
Of course, Trump and his family aren't huge fans of Baldwin, as the actor portrayed the 45th president for years on "Saturday Night Live." Donald Trump Jr. also mocked Baldwin after the shooting, even selling t-shirts about the tragedy. It seems, when it comes to exacerbating the underlying guilt and grief of a situation, for the Trumps, it's a family affair.