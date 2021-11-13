What Is Jennifer Aniston's Connection To Taylor Swift?

When Taylor Swift announced her next re-recording, "Red (Taylor's Version)," back in June, fans were eager to see what surprises were in store. Although the album didn't drop until November 12, the biggest interest was in Swift's 10-minute version of her 2012 song "All Too Well." At the time of its original release, it instantly became a fan favorite, as it detailed the supposed heartbreak she endured after her three-month relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. (Of course, neither party has ever confirmed the accuracy of said speculation, but Swifts continue to stick by this theory.) Throughout the years, Swift also shared that she and co-writer Liz Rose cut down the original to better suit as a radio single.

However, now the full-length version is out in the world and has caught fans' attention even more. Swift has been a documented fan of the show "Friends" for quite a while, with Glamour even noting similarities between her 2020 song "Betty" and a track performed on the show. Yet, it appears the pop star has taken the parallels one step further, revealing more about a possible connection to Jennifer Aniston in the lyrics of "All Too Well."