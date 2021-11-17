The Biggest Reason Mary Trump Thinks Donald Trump Will Run Again In 2024

As the Trump family's most insightful historian and critic, author and psychologist Mary Trump has created a niche for herself as prescriptor, descriptor, and diagnostician for what leads Donald Trump to do whatever he does, and how forces dating as far back as his childhood influence him even now. Her best-selling book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" expounded upon how the past made Trump what he was. Now, in a world post-Trump administration, there's been a shift in the way Mary has utilized her insights into the inner workings of Trump and his brood, from that of present-day analysis to one predicting what Trump will do next. And if Mary's latest remarks during an appearance on The Daily Beast podcast "The New Abnormal" are accurate, it seems that Trump's thirst for political power won't be sated anytime soon.

In her November 16 appearance, Mary spoke with host and Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast about President Joe Biden's currently low approval ratings and argued that they are in large part due to the Trump administration's handling of issues including the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan to the shortage supply crisis. Mary also shared how those might play into Trump's possible presidential bid in 2024 — but even so, there's a much bigger factor that could make a run all the more inevitable.