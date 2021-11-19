How Does Meghan Markle Refer To Ellen DeGeneres?
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first moved to Los Angeles in 2020 to distance themselves and son, Archie, from the pressures of royal duties, the couple soon made quick friends within new Hollywood circles. Although Meghan had acted in the drama series "Suits" prior to getting married, it was a new world to Harry. He caught up quickly, though, appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" for a long interview in February.
A few months later, after the birth of the couple's new daughter, Lilibet Diana, Meghan sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show to discuss her growing family and how things are going. Given that Ellen weathered controversy regarding her show last year after reports of a toxic workplace emerged, it hasn't seemed to stop the longtime host from continuing on television by booking famous guests. Given that Meghan was also accused of fostering a bullying, toxic environment at one point too, though, some people found her appearance on Ellen's show a bit problematic. That commonality wasn't the only thing that had people talking — the way Meghan referred to Ellen during their discussion also surprised some viewers.
Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres are close
On the November 18 episode "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Ellen is set to sit down with Meghan Markle to discuss her new life in California. During an early teaser of the interview, Meghan refers to Ellen as "Auntie Ellen" after the television host jokingly suggests that Meghan should give her daughter, Lilibet Diana, tequila to help with childhood teething.
However, what most regular viewers might not know is that Ellen and Meghan are new neighbors, living next to each other in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, Montecito, according to Architectural Digest. Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, and Ariana Grande, who actually purchased her home from Ellen, also live in the neighborhood — small world!
That's not the only connection the duchess and the comedian share; Meghan also shared that she used to visit Ellen's studio lot for early auditions. "I would park at Gate 3 and then I would scoot on over. What was so nice, the security guards here would always say, 'Break a leg, we hope you get it!'" Meghan said.