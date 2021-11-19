How Does Meghan Markle Refer To Ellen DeGeneres?

On the November 18 episode "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Ellen is set to sit down with Meghan Markle to discuss her new life in California. During an early teaser of the interview, Meghan refers to Ellen as "Auntie Ellen" after the television host jokingly suggests that Meghan should give her daughter, Lilibet Diana, tequila to help with childhood teething.

However, what most regular viewers might not know is that Ellen and Meghan are new neighbors, living next to each other in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, Montecito, according to Architectural Digest. Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, and Ariana Grande, who actually purchased her home from Ellen, also live in the neighborhood — small world!

That's not the only connection the duchess and the comedian share; Meghan also shared that she used to visit Ellen's studio lot for early auditions. "I would park at Gate 3 and then I would scoot on over. What was so nice, the security guards here would always say, 'Break a leg, we hope you get it!'" Meghan said.