Queen Elizabeth Suffers Another Tragic Loss

Queen Elizabeth II famously dubbed 1992 as her "annus horriibilis," per the official Royal website, but 2021 was in a class of its own. Prince Harry aired the royal family's dirty laundry, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew were both embroiled in scandals, and she had a health crisis that landed her in hospital. But nothing came close to the loss of her husband of 73 years. Prince Philip died in April 2021, a few months shy of his 100th birthday. Sadly, Elizabeth had to keep her distance from everyone at the funeral thanks to strict COVID-19 protocols. The monarch sat alone at the church service, and she could not lean on her children or loved ones for support during that particular moment.

Since the queen could not celebrate the holidays with her family last Christmas, she was looking forward to spending time with them at her Sandringham estate. However, despite all her planning, Queen Elizabeth had to sacrifice her plans as a new coronavirus strain rampaged the U.K. In her Christmas speech, she showed her vulnerability and said (via BBC), "Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially I understand why." She described Prince Philip as "irrepressible" and paid a heartwrenching tribute to her spouse. Now Queen Elizabeth is facing another loss, as another person in her inner circle has died.