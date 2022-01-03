Queen Elizabeth Suffers Another Tragic Loss
Queen Elizabeth II famously dubbed 1992 as her "annus horriibilis," per the official Royal website, but 2021 was in a class of its own. Prince Harry aired the royal family's dirty laundry, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew were both embroiled in scandals, and she had a health crisis that landed her in hospital. But nothing came close to the loss of her husband of 73 years. Prince Philip died in April 2021, a few months shy of his 100th birthday. Sadly, Elizabeth had to keep her distance from everyone at the funeral thanks to strict COVID-19 protocols. The monarch sat alone at the church service, and she could not lean on her children or loved ones for support during that particular moment.
Since the queen could not celebrate the holidays with her family last Christmas, she was looking forward to spending time with them at her Sandringham estate. However, despite all her planning, Queen Elizabeth had to sacrifice her plans as a new coronavirus strain rampaged the U.K. In her Christmas speech, she showed her vulnerability and said (via BBC), "Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially I understand why." She described Prince Philip as "irrepressible" and paid a heartwrenching tribute to her spouse. Now Queen Elizabeth is facing another loss, as another person in her inner circle has died.
Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, Lady Farnham, has died
Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham, whose official title was the Queen's Lady of Bedchamber, died on December 29, 2021, per The Telegraph. She was 90 years old and has held the trusted position since 1987. According to The National News, ladies-in-waiting help the queen in their daily activities, and more than that, are often close personal friends of the monarch.
An insider revealed to The Telegraph (via Daily Mail), "It is very sad for the Queen." It also seems as if the lady-in-waiting made an impression on those around her. They said, "Everyone loved Lady Farnham, she was always so good humoured. She was also a very glamorous and attractive woman. She was always very generous to new people joining the household." The source added that 2021 was not "a good year for the Queen" because she lost "her husband and then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham." The Duchess of Grafton, Ann Fortune FitzRoy, also died in early December 2021. They divulged that both women were "dear friends who supported the Queen on official duties" and pointed out that "a sad consequence of living a long life is that you have to say goodbye to a lot of people you care about."
While Queen Elizabeth II is mourning the loss of her friends, she may also be looking forward to her upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Hopefully, 2022 will treat her better.