John Stamos Isn't 'Ready To Say Goodbye' In Gut-Wrenching Saget Tribute
Bob Saget may be gone, but it's safe to say that he will never be forgotten. The 65-year-old was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, after completing a set for his comedy tour. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he wrote on Instagram in what would, tragically, be his final post before his death.
Tributes from all over the world have been pouring in, including from some of Saget's closest friends and "Full House" co-stars. "I don't know what to say. I have no words," Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's daughter, DJ Tanner, on "Full House," tweeted. "Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much." Many other co-stars, like Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen and Jodie Sweetin also shared statements on the death of Saget.
One of Saget's BFFs, John Stamos, was among the first people to break his silence on Saget's untimely death. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos tweeted. But just one statement and post to honor a lifetime of memories wasn't enough. Stamos shared another moving tribute, this time on Instagram and we'll warn you — you may want to grab a box of tissues.
John Stamos doesn't want to believe Bob Saget is dead
John Stamos took to Instagram to share a lengthy post on his friend — or rather his "brother" — Bob Saget. "I'm not ready to accept that he's gone – I'm not going to say goodbye yet," Stamos wrote. "I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor." Stamos added that he envisions Saget doing a set in front of hundreds of people, who laugh until they weep.
"On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive!" Stamos continued. "Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn't need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is." Stamos added that Saget "loves us all so much," and when he goes to sleep, he's dreaming of "when we'll all meet again – and he's smiling." The star ended the post by sharing that he's not ready to say goodbye today, but maybe he will be tomorrow.
The two were regular figures on one another's Instagram pages and in October, Saget shared a photo of himself, wife Kelly Rizzo, Stamos, and Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh. "Loved dinner last night with my wife and brother and sister-in-law by the beach!" Saget wrote. "We talked about love and life and sashimi. Lucky we are." Ugh, our hearts!