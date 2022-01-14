Machine Gun Kelly And Travis Barker's Proposals Had One Hilarious Detail In Common

On January 11, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox officially got engaged, and fans immediately thought about their seemingly similar friends, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. The two couples have grown closer to each other in 2021 and were spotted going on multiple double dates over the year, according to People. "Travis has a recording studio in his house so him and MGK will jam out there a lot. Travis introduced Kourt to Megan through MGK," an insider told Us Weekly. "As a group, they like to go on double dates, concerts, events together — it spices things up. Travis and MGK are happy Megan and Kourtney have gotten to bond and get along well with each other."

The insider also spilled the tea about Fox and Kardashian's growing relationship, and it sounds like it's becoming really strong. "Megan and Kourtney have grown closer as friends over the last two months. They act like best friends when they're together," the source said, noting she's even spent more time with Fox than her famous sisters. "It's mainly because she and Travis are inseparable, and Travis and Machine Gun Kelly are very close, so usually they bring along their girlfriends to hang out with them," the insider continued.

Kardashian and Barker's surprise proposal occurred first in October 2021, so it could be deemed a coincidence that Fox and MGK's proposal followed suit four months after. However, one eagle-eye fan spotted one similarity between the two proposals, that is so similar it's downright eerie.