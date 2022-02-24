What's Going On With Pete Davidson's Instagram Account?

Pete Davidson's relationship with social media continues to be wishy-washy. The "Saturday Night Live" star made his return to Instagram just last week after a four-year hiatus. In July 2018, the comedian announced that he would be leaving social media indefinitely, as it compromises his mental health.

"No there's nothing wrong," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time, when fans noticed that he had deleted all his posts. "No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good." He went on to say that his life was fine as it is, so there's no point for him to keep expending energy on a platform that does him no good. "Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f****** lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point ... your neighborhood goon, Pete."

He sure did come back, and he even earned a follow from Kanye "Ye" West — but only for a week. After rejoining Instagram, Davidson deleted his account without posting much.