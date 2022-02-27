What's The Real Meaning Behind Nicki Minaj's Bussin Ft. Lil Baby? Here's What We Think

It seems that Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby work well together in the studio because her new single "Bussin" also features the "Yes Indeed" rapper. And just like "Do We Have A Problem?," the two bounce off of each other and go back and forth throughout the song, bragging about how "bussin" they both are. For those who are unaware of the lingo, the word "bussin" describes anything that is "really good," per Urban Dictionary.

Although "bussin" is usually used to describe food, Minaj extends the meaning to her whole life and says that basically everything she does is "bussin." She is taking the opportunity in this song to show the world the fruits of her labor: the years of hustling, writing, and performing. From her "Strawberry Ferrari," to her famous curves, to her designer clothes — everything's "bussin." Definitely don't take a shot every time Minaj says "bussin."

But aside from the things in her life that are "bussin," Minaj still makes sure to let those who may be on the Nicki Hate Train know that she's ready to take on anyone. "If they act up, we gon' fix that," she raps, via Genius. Since the release of "Bussin," the Barbz have been hungry for the full album to drop, but Minaj hasn't yet announced any official release dates. When will we get NM6, and will it be just as "bussin" as the songs Minaj has dropped so far?