What's The Real Meaning Behind Nicki Minaj's Bussin Ft. Lil Baby? Here's What We Think
Nicki Minaj once again dropped a new single to prove to the world that she is the true "The Queen of Rap." Back in 2019, Minaj announced that she would be retiring from the rap game in order to focus on having a family. Then, after little "Papa Bear" was born in 2020, Minaj was relatively quiet and stayed out of the limelight, aside from some features on others' songs and the re-release of her first mixtape, "Beam Me Up Scotty."
Perhaps the nostalgia and love that "BMUS" received inspired her to get back in the studio because Minaj suddenly came out of retirement in 2022! First, she dropped the song and music video for "Do We Have A Problem?," which featured Atlanta rapper Lil Baby. The song performed well and ended up peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
In an interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Minaj confirmed that she would be releasing her fifth studio album sometime soon, most likely by the end of 2022. So, on February 11, in order to tease the album even more, Minaj dropped a new song, aptly titled "Bussin."
Nicki Minaj flexes her 'bussin' lifestyle
It seems that Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby work well together in the studio because her new single "Bussin" also features the "Yes Indeed" rapper. And just like "Do We Have A Problem?," the two bounce off of each other and go back and forth throughout the song, bragging about how "bussin" they both are. For those who are unaware of the lingo, the word "bussin" describes anything that is "really good," per Urban Dictionary.
Although "bussin" is usually used to describe food, Minaj extends the meaning to her whole life and says that basically everything she does is "bussin." She is taking the opportunity in this song to show the world the fruits of her labor: the years of hustling, writing, and performing. From her "Strawberry Ferrari," to her famous curves, to her designer clothes — everything's "bussin." Definitely don't take a shot every time Minaj says "bussin."
But aside from the things in her life that are "bussin," Minaj still makes sure to let those who may be on the Nicki Hate Train know that she's ready to take on anyone. "If they act up, we gon' fix that," she raps, via Genius. Since the release of "Bussin," the Barbz have been hungry for the full album to drop, but Minaj hasn't yet announced any official release dates. When will we get NM6, and will it be just as "bussin" as the songs Minaj has dropped so far?